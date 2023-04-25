Coaching dream team playing big part in Warriors success in 2023 NRL season

Warriors assistant coach Justin Morgan has enjoyed the way Andrew Webster has organised his coaches this season.

There has been plenty of talk about what’s different at the Warriors this season, but there’s one thing that might have been forgotten about.

As they attempt on Tuesday night to win their first game against the Storm since 2015 – and it’s their best chance in a while – much has been spoken of the impact Andrew Webster is having, the great form of Shaun Johnson and how players like Dylan Walker, Marata Niukore and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad have raised standards.

But the influence the assistant coaches are having has gone under the radar.

Working under Webster are Stacey Jones, Richard Agar and Justin Morgan and you’d be hard pushed to find a group of coaching assistants with more experience and knowledge.

Jones is a Warriors icon who coached the team last year after Nathan Brown was dismissed, while Agar has coached Hull, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds in the English Super League as well as the French national team between 2013 and 2015.

Morgan spent six years coaching Hull Kingston Rovers and returned Down Under to be an assistant at the Raiders then Storm, before joining the Warriors in 2016.

Morgan says there’s a great chemistry among them.

“All four of us have known each other for big chunks of time,” Morgan said.

Andrew Cornaga/photosport Justin Morgan first started working as an assistant coach at the Warriors in 2016.

“Myself and Stacey have known each other a long time.

“I knew Richard when I was in the UK, Richard has worked with Webby (Webster) in Samoa and I worked with Webby in the UK. So that helps when you’ve got that good synergy between the coaches and that’s been brought together by Webby.

“He’s the boss man, he’s brought it together, he’s made us all feel very important, but also made us feel we’re in charge of our areas.

“I think we’ve got a real good coaching group, there’s a nice feel. We challenge each other at different stages, we don’t all view the game the same, we view it slightly differently, which is good, because it encourages robust conversation and discussion.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Warriors coach Andrew Webster, left, looks on as Stacey Jones, centre, greets Benji Marshall before the NRL Pre-Season Challenge match between the Warriors and Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium in February.

"But the one thing we’ve all got for each other is a high level of mutual respect and that helps with a good relationship and it filters through the playing group and other staff members.”

Webster has changed how the coaches work at the Warriors. Instead of someone looking after defence and another coach taking charge of the attack, he’s allocated coaches to different positions on the field.

So Agar looks after the edges, Jones works with the spine, Morgan is responsible for the forwards and Webster oversees everything.

“I look after the really important people, the ones who do the hard work and don’t get paid all the money!” Morgan joked.

“But there is really good crossover and there have been occasions where other coaches have picked something up that happens in the middle of the field and gives you a tip, to ask if you’ve thought about this or that.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Assistant coach Richard Agar. One New Zealand Warriors training session at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday 13 December 2022. Mandatory credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

“It’s good to sink your teeth into both sides of the footy. I had a similar role at my last job at the Storm. I looked after the middles on both attack and defence.

“It’s enjoyable and it’s good to have the crossover. Sometimes you have a silo mentality when you look after just your own area.

“It can become a heavy weight if that area’s not going well, but it’s a very open coaching group here, where we volunteer ideas and thoughts to each other.

Morgan was recently linked to the head coach job at Castleford, to replace Lee Radford.

However, the vacancy was eventually filled by Andrew Last, who had been doing the job on an interim basis.

It could be that Morgan eventually returns to the Super League, or picks up a head coaching job in the NRL, but he says it’s not something he’s spending a lot of time thinking about.

“A very smart coach told me many years ago to worry about the current job you’ve got, not the next one. Because if you’re worrying about the next one, you’re not keeping your eye on the current one,” he said.

“I’m at the stage of coaching where I just want to coach and get enjoyment out of what I do and I’m certainly getting that at the moment.

“When you’re a younger coach, you might sit down and work out what your aspirations are, but I’m not really at that point, I’m comfortable in doing what I’m doing.

"If other opportunities come up, they come up, but at the moment I’m content with what we’re doing and if we keep winning that makes the job very enjoyable.”

