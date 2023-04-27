Warriors successful at NRL judiciary as Dylan Walker beats suspension

The injury-hit Warriors push the Melbourne Storm all the way but fall to a gutsy 30-22 defeat at AAMI Park.

NRL Warriors v Roosters Where: MT Smart, Auckland. When: Sunday, April 30, 4pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 3.40pm.

Warriors utility Dylan Walker has escaped suspension with a A$2500 (NZ$2690) fine after having his dangerous contact charge downgraded from grade two to one at the NRL judiciary.

The match review committee initially offered Walker a two-match ban for making contact with Melbourne second-rower Eliesa Katoa's head in a three-man tackle during the Warriors' 30-22 Anzac Day loss at AAMI Park.

The stand-in five-eighth found himself sin-binned for the shot, which left Katoa concussed and unable to finish the game.

On Wednesday, Walker indicated he would plead not guilty to his charge and would give evidence via video link from the Warriors' Auckland headquarters.

With Warriors coach Andrew Webster sitting beside him, Walker claimed he had not made high contact with Katoa and his only intention in the tackle had been to wrap the ball up and prevent an offload.

The two-man judiciary panel, comprising Penrith great Tony Puletua and ex-referee Sean Hampstead, took only 15 minutes on Thursday to reach their unanimous decision of Walker's guilt.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Dylan Walker and the Warriors have had a win at the NRL judiciary on Thursday night.

Presented with seven camera angles of the incident, the pair found there had been contact between Walker's forearm and Katoa's face, neck or chin, despite claims to the contrary by Walker's counsel James McLeod.

NRL counsel Patrick Knowles successfully argued Katoa's concussion proved the contact came with an unacceptable risk of injury and it was therefore dangerous.

But McLeod successfully sought a downgrade on the grounds the contact had only a low level of force, not a moderate level as is implied by a grade-two charge.

McLeod argued the contact was not "flush across the face" of Katoa and Warriors forwards Jackson Ford and Addin Fonua-Blake had also contributed to the force of the tackle.

Walker becomes the first player to have his suspension scrapped at the judiciary this season.

The decision is a boon for the Warriors, who had been facing the prospect of using their third-choice five-eighth Ronald Volkman for tough matches against the Sydney Roosters and Penrith across the next fortnight.

First-choice five-eighth Te Maire Martin had already been ruled out of the games with a long-term leg injury, but Walker will now be on deck to partner Shaun Johnson for the litmus tests.

A victory in either match will boost the Warriors' confidence as they hunt only their second finals berth in 12 seasons.

With captain Tohu Harris (knee), Jazz Tevaga (calf and Achilles) and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (head knock) all missing through injury for at least the Roosters contest, the loss of Walker would have been a crippling blow.

Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Marcelo Montoya, Adam Pompey, Ed Kosi, Dylan Walker, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan (c), Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Josh Curran. Interchange: Freddy Lussick, Bayley Sironen, Tom Ale, Viliame Vailea. Reserves: Demitric Sifakula, Ronald Volkman, Ali Leiataua, Kalani Going, Zyon Maiu’u.

Roosters: James Tedesco, Corey Allan, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Paul Momirovski, Jaxson Paulo, Joseph Manu, Luke Keary, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Brandon Smith, Lindsay Collins, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Victor Radley. Interchange: Drew Hutchison, Angus Crichton, Sitili Tupouniua, Matthew Lodge. Reserves: Fletcher Baker, Sam Walker, Naufahu Whyte, Jake Turpin, Nathan Brown.

Referee: Chris Butler