Warriors squad depth to be tested to the limit in crucial game against Roosters

Bunty Afoa has begun four games this season off the interchange bench and been in the starting team four times.

The hoodoos are coming thick and fast for the Warriors as they go through this crucial part of the NRL season and they get a chance to end one of them when they play the Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday.

With a third of the campaign gone the Warriors are in the top eight and there’s no doubting the great strides the club have made under Andrew Webster’s coaching.

However, there is the worry that although they’re not a team avoiding the prospect of getting the wooden spoon this year, they could be a middle of the pack outfit, scraping away to make the top eight.

The 30-22 loss to the Storm on Anzac Day was a gutsy effort, but they still came home without any points and if they are defeated by the Roosters on Sunday and the Panthers next weekend in Brisbane during the Magic Round, they’ll likely fall out of the top eight.

Yes, it’s been a good start to the season, but for the Warriors to be top four contenders or even more, they do need to beat the teams they’ve traditionally struggled against.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Josh Curran will start at lock for the first time this season on Sunday.

Tuesday’s defeat was the 13th loss in a row against the Storm. They lost their last six games against the Roosters and it’s also six defeats on the bounce against the Panthers.

These next two games will define what the Warriors are about this season and Sunday is also the club’s last game in Auckland until they play the Dolphins on June 3, so they need to make the most of their home field advantage.

The Warriors are also battling through an injury crisis that’s only matched by the Storm.

They currently have seven players out injured; Brayden Wiliame (calf), Mitch Barnett (neck), Te Maire Martin (broken leg), Tohu Harris (knee), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (head knock), Jazz Tevaga (calf) and Luke Metcalf (hamstring).

That makes what they’ve achieved this season all the more remarkable, but they’re running desperately low on available players and thankfully for them the gamble paid off to challenge Dylan Walker’s dangerous contact charge, for his tackle on Eliesa Katoa.

Had Walker been unsuccessful at the judiciary on Thursday night, he would have faced a three-game ban, rather than two if he took the early guilty plea.

Even so, the Warriors will play the Roosters with an understrength team and there will be pressure on the likes of Bunty Afoa and Josh Curran in the starting side to help the Warriors begin the game well.

Webster has preferred to use them both as impact players off the interchange bench this season, but the loss of Tevaga and Harris thrusts them into the starting lineup.

Afoa wants to be regarded as a starter. The 26-year-old has played 116 games for the club, with only Shaun Johnson making more appearances, but he has regularly been seen by coaches as someone to use from the interchange bench, so any opportunity to he gets to start, he wants to grab.

“I take it really serious whether I start or come off the bench,” Afoa said recently.

“Webby (Webster) has been digging into me to get those starts right and that’s something I’ve been focusing on week in, week out.”

“If I get that start right and get that impact the boys need, the game will be a lot easier.

“For me, it’s about playing consistent footy, I can’t go up and down every week. I’ve got to stamp my foot down and create a spot in that 17.

“If it’s starting, I want to take that jersey seriously.”

AT A GLANCE

FACT BOX

Warriors v Roosters

Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

When: Sunday, April 30, 4pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4

Referee: Chris Butler

Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Marcelo Montoya, Adam Pompey, Edward Kosi, Dylan Walker, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Josh Curran. Interchange: Freddy Lussick, Bayley Sironen, Tom Ale, Viliame Vailea. Reserves: Demitric Sifakula, Ronald Volkman, Ali Leiataua, Kalani Going, Zyon Maiu’u.

Roosters: James Tedesco, Corey Allan, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Paul Momirovski, Jaxon Paulo, Joseph Manu, Luke Keary; Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Brandon Smith, Lindsay Collins, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher, Victor Radley. Interchange: Drew Hutchison, Angus Crichton, Sitili Tupouniua, Matthew Lodge. Reserves: Fletcher Baker, Sam Walker, Naufahu Whyte, Jake Turpin, Nathan Brown.