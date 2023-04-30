Who is the biggest joker at the Warriors? Marcelo Montoya gives a surprise answer

Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya is in his first season based in New Zealand while being at the club.

The Fijian born speedster, who has a Chilean father and was raised in Australia tells Back Chat he’s enjoying his time in the country and now knows what it means when someone says they’re going to the dairy.

What do you enjoy most about living in New Zealand?

For me, it’s that the people are so kind here. Me and my wife have really enjoyed it here, people have been so welcoming and that’s been massive in helping with the transition.

What club did you cheer for when you were young?

I used to support the Bulldogs growing up. So getting to play for them was pretty cool.

Did you have a favourite Warriors player when you were a kid?

I didn’t really watch the Warriors that much when I was young, but the one player that stood out for me and that I looked up to was Manu Vatuvei. I used to like the things he could do with a footy, but also what he did on defence as well.

What’s the favourite try you scored?

The most memorable one for me would be the one I scored on debut. I know it was against the Warriors, but it was good to get a try. I was on the right wing, Josh Morris stepped across, I was underneath him and got through the defence. Someone wasn’t tight in and I got through. It was a pretty cool feeling.

How do you usually spend your time on the flight across the Tasman every other week?

For the first half hour I try to get a little sleep. Then I wake up, read my Kindle for half an hour to an hour and then I watch some things on Netflix I’ve downloaded. Most recently I watched the first Godfather movie.

Who’s the biggest joker in the Warriors?

It would have to be Tohu Harris. People outside the club don’t really see that side of him, but he’s a bit of a larrikin and he likes to carry on a bit, so I’d say him.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Tohu Harris keeps it pretty straight when he deals with the media, but Marcelo Montoya says there’s another side to the Warriors captain.

It says on your Wikipedia page you’ve been an ambassador for Latin Heat Rugby League. Do you think league could ever take off in South America?

There’s a young fellah that’s played in reserve grade for the Sharks (Daniel Vasquez), who’s a really good player. I think it’s good to get the word out. It was special in our home game against the Cowboys to see some Chilean fans in the crowd showing their support. Just like anything, the word has to get out there. People would want to play it, but in those South American countries soccer is massive, so it’s hard to transition into rugby league.

Have you any superstitions before a game?

I don’t. I used to be regimented with what I did before games, but now I’m chilled about how am on game day.

Jean-Francois Badias/AP Marcelo Montoya’s favourite tennis player is Rafael Nadal.

Would you ever consider growing a mullet like Dallin Watene-Zelezniak?

Probably not, the wife wouldn’t be happy about it. But to be honest, I wouldn’t be able to grow one like Dallin’s. His one looks nice with the way he looks after it, but I wouldn’t be able to grow one like that. When my hair gets longer it goes into an afro.

If someone was to say to you in New Zealand that they were putting on their jandals and going to the dairy, would you know what they were talking about?

For sure. But if they said that to me 12 months ago, I would have known what jandals are because I’ve been around a lot of Kiwis, but I wouldn’t know what the dairy is. Now I do know though.

If you could be a professional athlete in any sport other than rugby league, what would you choose?

It would be tennis, I love watching tennis and Rafael Nadal is one of my idols. If it wasn’t that, it would be Formula One. The driving and what they go through is amazing. Also the money would help too!