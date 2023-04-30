Roosters reign in the rain against Warriors, who slump to third loss in four games

Rooster forward Sitili Tupouniua celebrates after scoring the game-sealing try against the Warriors on Sunday.

At Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland: Warriors 0, Roosters 14 (Nat Butcher 34 min, Sitili Tupouniua 59 min tries; Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 3 goals). HT: 0-8

The Warriors went down 14-0 to the Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday, with the Sydney club handling the wet weather conditions better than Andrew Webster’s team.

It was the Warriors’ third loss from four games and while they remain in the top eight, just, they do need to reverse this current trend.

The game was played in the rain, although thankfully most of it wasn’t as heavy as it was for the NSW Cup game earlier, which the Warriors won 34-22 against a Roosters team containing Sam Walker, Nathan Brown and Dylan Napa to move to the top of the ladder.

The Warriors had lost their last six fixtures against the Roosters going into this game and this was the first time the Roosters had played in New Zealand since 2018. The result of that game was a win 32-0 to the Roosters.

So, it is six years since the Warriors have scored a point against the Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dylan Walker tries to force his way through a tackle from James Tedesco.

Both teams struggled with the slippery Steeden and it became clear early on that this game wasn’t going to be a try scoring bonanza, but would be won by grit, determination and winning the 50/50 battles.

The Warriors aren’t looking to their injury issues as an excuse, but they did miss Tohu Harris and Jazz Tavaga for their aggression and Addin Fonua-Blake, Marata Niukore and Bunty Afoa all had to play huge minutes in the middle.

The Warriors were on the back foot right from the start with a repeat set and a penalty conceded by Shaun Johnson for not kicking the ball 10m from a goal line drop out.

Surprisingly, the Roosters went for the kick and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii slotted the ball over to put them up 2-0.

In the 22nd minute, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who seemed to be everywhere, had a lunge to try to ground the ball in goal, but just missed and Jackson Ford had a similar outcome when he tried the same not long after.

This all came during a period of the game where the Warriors dominated with possession and territory. However, they couldn’t convert any of that into points and the Roosters made them pay.

Six minutes before the break Nat Butcher charged at6 Viliami Vailea on the Warriors goal line, he sent the centre flying backwards and created an opening for him to score a try.

The second half was also pretty sloppy, particularly when Ford lost the ball over the line in the 51st minute.

How Sitili Tupouniua got away with a shoulder charge on Marcelo Montoya is beyond belief, but it was typical of a number of decisions that went against the Warriors.

To rub salt into the wounds, soon after, Tupouniua scored the Roosters’ second try, which was the signal for boos from the crowd of 20,395.

The Warriors did have more chances to score over the remaining of the game, but couldn’t nail any of them and when the rain got heavy over the last five minutes, it was time for most to head to the exits.