Warriors clunky against Roosters admits Andrew Webster

Adam Pompey battled in the rain against the Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium.

Andrew Webster felt if the Warriors were able to get one try, others would have followed against the Roosters on Sunday.

The Warriors lost 14-0, making it the second time in a row they’ve failed to score a point against the Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium.

The game was played in terrible conditions, with the rain falling throughout and getting particularly heavy for the last 10 minutes.

That didn’t help make the game a spectacle, but the Roosters were better at taking their opportunities and the Warriors weren’t able to get their attack going.

“I feel like we got frustrated that we weren’t scoring,” Webster said afterwards.

“I thought we were a little clunky, we could have been better, but it was the night for that, I don’t think the Roosters threw anything great at us either.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Warriors players had a number of issues with referee Chris Butler during their game against the Roosters.

“They scored off a kick and a one pass dive over try. It wasn’t the night to move the ball and look great.

“At times we looked really good and other times we looked like we were a bit off the pace with our attack.

“If we had of scored and got a moment there, it could have changed the game and we could have gone on to win it.

“But I felt like we got frustrated that we didn’t score and instead of saying ‘in the next set let’s go after them defensively, force an error and go after them again’ [we didn’t].”

Up until the 34th minute the Roosters were up 2-0, before Nat Butcher scored the first of their two tries.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson said he felt his team were in control of the game, despite the scoreline being so tight up to then.

“I felt like we were really comfortable at 2-0 for a long period of time,” Robinson said.

“We had to defend our line for long periods of time and I felt the calmness for the first time this year, just to stay, defend our line, be happy with 2-0, kick the ball back and look for an opportunity at a different time.

“If we didn’t do that, we would have offered momentum, but we didn’t. They had field position, but they didn’t have momentum. That’s the difference and we continued to control that.

“There are lots of things I’d like to improve, but 14-0, yes, I’ll take that in Auckland.”

A key moment was the non-sin binning of the Roosters’ Auckland born Sitili Tupouniua for what looked like a shoulder charge on Marcelo Montoya.

It was looked at by the bunker, but decided it wasn’t a shoulder charge and straight after Tupouniua scored the Roosters’ second try.

As has been the case throughout this season, Webster didn’t want to criticise officials.

“They decided it wasn’t a shoulder charge,” he said.

“They’ve got time to look at it in the bunker and they felt it wasn’t. I’ll continue not to talk about it.

“At the end of the day, they scored after that because of us. Not because of referee decisions, the bunker and things like that.”

Webster’s view on why they lost this game, which sees them slip to eighth on the ladder, was because the Roosters won the big moments.

“We dropped the ball over the line and to their credit, they came up with some really big plays defensively to stop us,” he said.

“I felt the difference between the two teams was that they put the ball in the corner and went after us defensively.

“Their tackling was elite. I thought we gave up post contact metres, we were trying, but we needed to dip and hit under the ball a bit more.

“When we did that it would have forced some errors, but I think that was the difference between the two teams, they did that for 80 minutes and we didn’t.”