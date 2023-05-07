Media asked to pay Andrew Webster's NRL fine for truth about tough calls on Warriors

Warriors coach Andrew Webster asked reporters in Brisbane to chip in to pay his fine to the NRL if they wanted his real views on contentious decisions against the Panthers on Saturday.

The Warriors lost 18-6 in Brisbane for their third defeat in a row and it was another game where Webster’s team was on the end of some tough calls from officials.

Webster hinted he wasn’t happy about Demitric Sifakula being sin binned for getting involved in a melee and making a striking action towards Nathan Cleary’s face.

He also wasn’t pleased that there was no punishment against Moses Leota for smashing his forearm in Tohu Harris face, or that no Panthers player was penalised for hits on Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s head, which included him having to go off for a HIA near the end of the game.

Webster has made it his style not to criticise officials in post match press conferences, but he came the closest to doing so since becoming Warriors coach on Saturday night, saying that if the assembled media had a whip-round, he’d speak his mind honestly.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images The Panthers have retained their record of not losing to the Warriors since 2019.

“I’m going to take a hat around and get you guys to pay for my fine,” Webster said, half smiling, half frustrated.

“If you all want to chip in, I’ll give you whatever you want.

“This is a separate situation,” he added. “Dallin has got a swollen face and a sore nose. No one has done that on purpose, yet he goes to the HIA and nothing happens. Things like that, I’m not understanding at the moment.”

The first Warriors player to get sin binned was Jackson Ford, for a hip-drop tackle on Spencer Leniu and while not giving an opinion on it, Webster insisted this technique isn’t something they coach.

But he clearly wasn’t happy with the sin binning of Sifakula for his apparent contact to the face of Cleary.

“The Demitric one, I feel like his hand is open, like he’s pushing him in the face,” he said.

“You see Nathan’s face move, but it’s like going to push him and then the next thing he’s in the bin.

“Then hip drops, whatever it is, they’re tough at the moment, I need to look at that one again.”

Webster wasn’t looking to blame officials for this loss against the back-to-back Premiers and admitted his team were too patchy.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Josh Curran goes high in trying to tackle Brian To'o.

“When we were good, we were really good, extremely good. When we weren’t playing well, we weren’t great,” he said.

“Our ruck control was keeping us in the game, the way we ended our sets, the way we executed, we had four line breaks to their three at half-time. Some of them were against the grain but the try we scored, that showed how good we can look.

“But we’ve got to give ourselves more opportunity to be down there and you can’t do that if you don’t win your tackles and put some pressure on through your defence.

“They are certainly trying hard again, I thought the want not to let them cross the line with the amount of ball they had inside our half, that was tough, but we let them get down our half too often through discipline, concentration or poor tackling.”

It was reported this week that Wests Tigers could be interested in Shaun Johnson for next year as his contract with the Warriors finishes at the end of the season.

However, Webster didn’t want to go into any detail about the speculation, or if the Warriors want to keep him.

“Shaun and I have a really good relationship,” he said.

“When the time comes to bring that up we’ll sit down and have a good discussion around it.

“I’ve got a good dialogue with Shaun around how that looks at some stage, but we’re not crossing that bridge.

“Also, I think keeping recruitment, especially retention, out of the media is always really important, keeping it between the player and us.

“I understand there is going to be speculation, but I won’t be diving into that. All I can say is Shaun and I get on great, so we’ll work that out.”