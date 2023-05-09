Warriors coach Andrew Webster doesn’t believe refs are cheating, but will talk to NRL

Andrew Webster doesn’t believe referees are cheating the Warriors out of wins, but confirmed he will talk to the NRL about the accumulation of some of the things he’s seen lately.

The Warriors have been the hot sporting topic in New Zealand this week, thanks to Jason Paris, the CEO of One New Zealand, the club’s main sponsor, who questioned the integrity of referees following last weekend’s 18-6 loss to the Panthers.

Although Paris has backed down on some of his earlier allegations, he has still insisted that the Warriors don’t get a fair go each week.

Even Sports Minister Grant Robertson has waded into the issue, saying he knows that Warriors fans are concerned about decisions. “I've watched a few games - I don't get to watch all Warriors games - and I can understand where their concerns are coming from,’’ he said on Tuesday.

Speaking for the first time since Paris’s comments Webster said he doesn’t believe officials are conspiring against the Warriors, even though he has been frustrated by calls going against his team.

“I don’t think there’s an NRL coach who at times isn’t upset that things don’t go differently for them,” Webster said.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Andrew Webster says he gets frustrated at times like other coaches, but doesn’t believe officials have got it in for the Warriors.

“I get frustrated, I’ve said that in press conferences and I’m like everyone else, I get frustrated at times.

“But I can’t be clearer when I say this and I want to go on record as saying that there’s not one part of us that thinks the referees are going out there to purposely hurt the Warriors’ opportunity to win a game of football.

“I feel like their integrity is intact and they’re doing a great job. There are times where we get frustrated, like any coach. But I want to be clear that that’s not our stance and it’s not how we feel.”

Paris has said he’d like there to be a data-driven investigation on decisions against the Warriors.

One statistic to give some insight is the number of penalties each team gives away over a season, and it does not provide any evidence to support Paris’s claims.

So far this year the Warriors are third on the list of giving away the most penalties. But only twice in completed seasons since 2013 have they been in the top half for penalties conceded, and both years that was seventh.

Supplied Jason Paris, One New Zealand CEO, caused a stir with his tweets following the Warriors’ loss to the Panthers.

The Warriors stayed in Queensland after Magic Round and head to Sydney for Friday’s game against the Bulldogs later in the week and Webster said he hasn’t heard the players talk about the furore that’s been going on.

Webster said he had sought clarification on calls after three or four games this season and played down the importance of him doing this, while NRL referees boss Graham Annesley said it’s common for coaches to get in touch and send through video clips of decisions they weren’t happy about.

But Annesley also said on Monday he was hot under the collar about Paris’s outburst.

Webster is in an awkward position as he wouldn’t want to criticise the CEO of the club’s main sponsor, but he can’t publicly back him, as unlike Paris, the NRL would be able to fine him.

“I love all the support our sponsors have given us,” Webster said.

“I feel like as fans and sponsors we all care so much and there is so much passion.

“I can’t control what people say in that setting, but I can represent the players here and I can tell them as the head coach we don’t believe referees are cheating.

“I love the support, I love the passion, but I can only comment on what we’re in control of and that is we’ve got to go there this weekend and be the best team we can be and win the game.

“If we’re making excuses and we don’t look at ourselves, then that’s the wrong attitude.”

The referee for Friday’s game will be under intense scrutiny because of what’s happened this week.

If a number of calls go against the Warriors, people will say this confirms the alleged bias against the club, but if decisions go in the Warriors’ favour, it could be said referees have bowed to the pressure.

However, Webster feels the referee will control the game the same way they always do, regardless of the outside noise.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jackson Ford will miss the match against the Bulldogs due to concussion.

“I don’t think it will (affect referees), because that’s not their integrity and that’s not why they get involved in games and why they want to referee,” he said.

“We’re going to have a chat with the NRL about some accumulations of things we’ve seen. It’s a process in the NRL that coaches get to talk to them, so coaches get to send in play lists, clips that they’ve seen and ask questions.

“But I’m really strong here that we’ve had moments where games have been in our hands and we’ve got to take those moments.

“If we do that, we’ll win games and we’ll take it out of the referees’ hands.”

Meanwhile, Webster confirmed that winger Ed Kosi is out for four weeks with the knee injury picked up in the Panthers game.

He also said Ronald Volkman will play in the halves against the Bulldogs, with Dylan Walker going back to the role he had at the beginning of the season, making an impact from the interchange bench.

“Dylan plays his best football in the middle where he’s going at them with foot speed when they’re tired,” Webster said.

“Dylan has done a great job at No 6, but we’re going to play him off the bench in the middle this week. He won’t have his bald brother (Jazz Tevaga, who is injured), but he’ll have a couple of others with him.”

In other changes, Rocco Berry returns to the NRL side for the first time in 2023 to cover the loss of the injured Kosi with Marcelo Montoya pushing back out the wing. Edge forward Jackson Ford will sit the game against the Bulldogs out due to concussion protocols, replaced in the starting side by Josh Curran.

The Bulldogs have received a huge boost with Josh Addo-Carr returning from a leg injury.

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Ronald Volkman, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Josh Curran, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris. Interchange: Freddy Lussick, Dylan Walker, Demitric Sifakula, Tom Ale. Reserves: Bayley Sironen, Taine Tuaupiki, Ali Leiataua, Viliame Vailea, Kalani Going.

Bulldogs: Hayze Perham, Jacob Kiraz, Jake Averillo, Paul Alamoti, Josh Addo-Carr, Josh Reynolds, Matt Burton, Max King, Reed Mahoney, Tevita Pangai Junior, Corey Waddell, Jacob Preston, Raymond Faitala-Mariner. Interchange: Karl Oloapu, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele, Harrison Edwards. Reserves: Jackson Topine, Blake Wilson, Ryan Sutton, Kyle Flanagan, Kurtis Morrin.

Referee: Ben Cummins