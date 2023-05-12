Warriors must beat Bulldogs to halt slide down NRL ladder

Wayde Egan is continuing to enjoy his best season yet at the Warriors.

NRL Bulldogs v Warriors Where: Accor Stadium, Sydney. When: Friday, May 12, 8pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7.40pm.

Given everything that’s gone on around the Warriors this week, it’s been easy to forget they have something of a must-win game to play on Friday night.

Three losses in a row have seen the Warriors drop from third to 11th on the ladder, so they desperately need to win this game against the Bulldogs to avoid dropping further down the standings.

They showed against the Storm, Roosters and Panthers that they’re not yet at the level to beat those NRL giants, so to play finals footy for the first time since 2018, the Warriors need to beat up on lesser teams, like the Bulldogs.

A win at Accor Stadium, plus the two points they’ll pick up from next weekend’s bye, would lift the Warriors back inside the top eight and that’s something not lost on hooker Wayde Egan.

“Every game you’ve got to win, but I guess there is a bit more pressure now with a few back-to-back losses,” Egan said.

“We’ve had a good focus this week, we reviewed the game against Penrith really well and we know what we need to work on.

“It is sort of a must-win game, if we get the four points, from Friday night, then the bye as well, we’ll be pretty happy.”

The referee for Friday’s game is Ben Cummins, one of the NRL’s most experienced referees. It was a wise decision to give him this fixture, given the spotlight the officials will be under to get calls right and not show any of this supposed bias against the Warriors or go easy on them to redress the tough decisions that have gone the other way the last few weeks.

It will be the 46th time Cummins takes charge of a Warriors game, with the club winning 18 of those fixtures and losing 27 of them. So the Warriors’ winning percentage under Cummins is 40%, slightly below their all time winning percentage of 44%.

The last time Cummins refereed the Warriors was in their thrilling 32-30 win over the Sharks last month and his judgment on Friday night shouldn’t come into question, regardless of what One New Zealand CEO Jason Paris may think. Anyway, Egan says he’s not buying into conspiracy theories.

“I don’t think there’s any bias towards us. The last couple of weeks we’ve beat ourselves with lack of discipline and things that we haven’t got right,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s any excuse for us losing. We can’t look to blame other people or officials, we’ve got to look within ourselves and we definitely beat ourselves with our defence last weekend, probably with our ruck control.

“Then the week before we lost with our attack, so we’ve got to look within ourselves before we start looking at excuses.”

Although the Warriors lost to the Storm, Roosters and Panthers in their last three games, they weren’t thrashed, which is an improvement on previous years.

This season, when the Warriors have had good patches, they have been impressive, but they’ve also had periods when they’ve looked ordinary and it’s a case of having more of the former and less of the latter against the Bulldogs.

“We’ve shown what sort of team we are, we’re very resilient and won’t go down without a fight,” Egan said.

“We’ve been in every game, we just haven’t taken our opportunities when they presented themselves.

“We probably gave those teams too many easy outs through lack of discipline and things like that.

“We’re not too far away, we’ve been close in those three games, but you’ve got to ice those opportunities, especially against the top sides, you can’t give them anything or they’ll come away with the result.”

FACT BOX

Bulldogs v Warriors

Where: Accor Stadium, Sydney

When: Friday, May 12, 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4

Referee: Ben Cummins

Bulldogs: Hayze Perham, Jacob Kiraz, Jake Averillo, Paul Alamoti, Josh Addo-Carr, Josh Reynolds, Matt Burton (c); Max King, Reed Mahoney, Tevita Pangai Junior, Corey Waddell, Jacob Preston, Raymond Faitala-Mariner. Interchange: Karl Oloapu, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele, Harrison Edwards. Reserves: Jackson Topine, Blake Wilson, Ryan Sutton, Kyle Flanagan, Kurtis Morrin.

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Ronald Volkman, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Josh Curran, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Freddy Lussick, Dylan Walker, Demitric Sifakula, Tom Ale. Reserves: Bayley Sironen, Taine Tuaupiki, Ali Leiataua, Viliami Vailea, Kalani Going.