NRL: Warriors hold on for much needed 24-12 win over Bulldogs

At Accor Stadium, Sydney: Warriors 24 (Josh Curran 6min, Addin Fonua-Blake 25min, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 34min, Ronald Volkman 67min tries; Shaun Johnson 4 goals) Bulldogs 12 (Harrison Edwards 45min, Jayden Okunbor tries; Matt Burton 2 goals). HT: 18-0.

It wasn’t pretty but an opportunistic first NRL try to Ronald Volkman has helped the Warriors get back on track with a desperately needed 24–12 win over the Bulldogs on Friday night.

After falling out of the top eight for the first time in 2023 – following three straight losses to the Storm, Roosters and Panthers – the sixth win of the season for the Warriors lifts them back into it, for now.

Volkman’s try came on the back of a justifiably disallowed four-pointer for the Bulldogs and extended the Warriors' lead to an insurmountable 18 points, at a critical time in the final quarter, before Jayden Okunbor’s late consolation try for the Bulldogs.

The NRL’s biggest story of the week wasn’t lost on commentator Dan Ginnane who chimed in with “maybe the Warriors are getting some 50-50 calls this week” when Adam Pompey was adjudged not to have touched a kick to earn the Warriors a line drop out midway through the first half.

A not-so-subtle reference to the hugely controversial comments of One New Zealand CEO Jason Paris who alleged an “unconscious bias” against the Warriors.

As for contentious calls, the Warriors were often on the right side of the ledger until a bunker shocker led to the Bulldogs earning a scrum that delivered Okunbor’s try.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Ronald Volkman’s first NRL try helped the Warriors seal a much-needed win over the Bulldogs.

Following a blistering first half, the Warriors' completion rate and energy fell away in the second half as they limped to a victory – they just had to get – and next week’s bye.

Johnson’s kicking game was on song early, first earning a repeat set and then an ever-better kick catching the rushing Bulldogs defence out for Josh Curran to dive on the ball for the game’s first points.

The Warriors grabbed a second when Dylan Walker put Addin Fonua-Blake through the front gate in similar fashion to the big props other tries in recent weeks.

Adam Pompey ended the Bulldogs best attacking raid with an intercept and then Johnson’s sublime vision set up the Warriors' third try with a cross kick to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak for an 18-0 lead at half-time.

Brendon Thorne Marcelo Montoya’s try-saving tackle on Jacob Kiraz was a massive moment in the game.

Harrison Edwards scored the opening try of the second half for the Bulldogs as they finally secured some ball at the Warriors end before Volkman sealed the win with a ricochet from his own chip kick.

The Warriors' outside backs did a blockbusting job of getting their side off their own line and onto the front foot, no better illustrated than in the lead-up to Fonua-Blake’s try.

The big moment

Marcelo Montoya’s try saving tackle in the 15th minute to deny Jacob Kiraz stopped the Bulldogs scoring what looked to be the second try of the match and was a major force in shutting the Bulldogs out of the first half. For the same reason, intercepts from Pompey and Watene-Zelezniak, when the Bulldogs were on the charge, were right in the mix.

Match rating

6.5/10. Some nice tries from the Warriors but despite it having moments of excitement, it was hardly an instant classic.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Josh Curran scores the opening try for the Warriors from an inch-perfect Shaun Johnson kick.

MVP

Shaun Johnson’s first half kicking game was outstanding but he left that in the changing sheds at half-time, allowing Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad’s work rate and ability to defuse Matt Burton’s towering bombs to take the MVP. Fonua-Blake and Harris were right in the mix, as they are every week at the moment.

The big picture

Next week’s bye guarantees the Warriors another two competition points before tough assignments at home against competition leaders the Broncos and the high-flying Dolphins. An away trip to Canberra follows before the club’s second bye of the season. The next three matches shape as a critical section of 2023 with Jazz Tevaga, Te Maire Martin and Ed Kosi all sidelined for that period. On the positive side of the injury ledger, Jackson Ford and Brayden Wiliame will likely be available against the Broncos, and with Luke Metcalf playing New South Wales Cup on Saturday, he too could be in the mix. But the best injury report for the club is that Mitchell Barnett is finally due back against the Dolphins, after now being cleared to return to contact training from the neck injury suffered way back in the round three victory over the Cowboys.

The Bulldogs will chase their fifth win of the season against the in-form Titans next Sunday before having their first bye of the season.