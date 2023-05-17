Manu Vatuvei to return to Warriors' wellbeing department, set to be released from prison for importing meth

Former Warriors player Manu Vatuvei, who was jailed for importing methamphetamine, will return to his old club’s wellbeing department as he's set to be released from prison on parole.

Vatuvei was once the pride of New Zealand rugby league, playing 226 games for the Warriors, 29 tests for the Kiwis and two more for Mate Ma'a Tonga.

Last March, he was sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment after admitting his part in an “unsophisticated” drug ring alongside his brother Lopini Mafi. The pair imported just over 2kg of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Vatuvei appeared in front of the Parole Board for the first time. He will be released from prison on May 31 on standard and special conditions until October 2025.

At his sentencing, Judge Jonathan Moses accepted Vatuvei became involved in the drug ring after a sequence of unfortunate life events. Those included his marriage break up and forced retirement from professional sport.

He encouraged Vatuvei to not let his legacy be defined by the offending.

Fiona Goodall/Stuff Manu Vatuvei about to score a try for the Warriors in August 2008.

On Wednesday, Vatuvei’s lawyer Vivienne Feyen told the Parole Board that Vatuvei’s life cascaded due to numerous losses.

“Those losses left him with a life that was emptied of what he cherished.”

Vatuvei stopped using drugs the day he was charged, Feyen submitted.

Vatuvei’s incarceration was an important turning point in his life as it had provided him time to step back from the pressures, move out of the spotlight and take time to think about himself, Feyen said.

He has taken significant steps in building a framework of protective factors to move forward with strong family support, she said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Manu Mafi-Vatuvei with his lawyer Vivienne Feyen ahead of his sentencing.

The Parole Board heard the Warriors are keen for Vatuvei to mentor prospective players.

“He has an insight into the pressures from the media and the personal life struggles and pitfalls,” Feyen said.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed Vatuvei would be returning to the club’s wellbeing department in a casual/part-time capacity.

The position will be unpaid.

George said neither he nor the club condone Vatuvei’s offending.

“However as he and we move forward, the Warriors certainly want to be a part of his rehabilitation and further than that, hopefully use his story and his lessons to help teach and guide young men down the right path.

“Yes he’s done wrong and made mistakes, he’s paid for that. Our position now is being a part of his rehabilitation and hopefully his story can have a positive impact some of our young aspiring athletes,” George said.

The Parole Board decided Vatuvei’s special conditions include not to consume, possess or use drugs or alcohol, to reside at an approved address, not to communicate or associate with any gang members and not to associate with his brother unless prior approval from probations.

He will be seen by the Parole Bard again in November for a progress hearing.

Vatuvei retired from professional rugby league in 2017, after a career spanning more than 13 years.

He went on to participate in a number of charity drives, including a Fight for Life boxing match.

He won Dancing With the Stars in 2019, then embarked on a new career in real estate.

Operation Clydesdale

Counties Manukau Police and Customs officers began investigating the brothers in October 2019.

Mafi was the chief in organising the imports, but Vatuvei assisted with import arrangements, directing others and making enquiries about packages while his brother was in hospital.

Police also found videos and photos of the brothers opening packages of drugs.

THE DETAIL/RNZ RNZ's The Detail looks at what led Manu Vatuvei down this path and the struggles many athletes face in transitioning to their post-career lives.

In November 2019, Customs officers intercepted a package containing methamphetamine, which was to be delivered to the brothers’ address in Auckland’s Papatoetoe.

Customs removed most of the meth and replaced all but five grams with fake drugs.

A chemical marking powder was also placed on the package, meaning anyone who handled it would likely end up with spores on their clothing and skin.

Mafi took the package from an undercover officer acting as a courier, and signed for it.

Minutes later, Vatuvei and Mafi opened the package, and about five minutes after that, police officers entered the building.

The brothers were found in possession of the methamphetamine concealed within the package.

In Vatuvei’s bedroom, police found digital scales, an empty bag containing white residue, a money counter, a box containing multiple empty bags, a dish containing a white powdery residue, remnants of white powder on a bed sheet, and a TV on the wall showing a live feed from outside the house.