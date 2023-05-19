Shaun Johnson knocks back Wests Tigers offer, Warriors halfback wants to remain in NZ

Shaun Johnson told Wests Tigers on Friday he doesn’t want to relocate with his family in Australia next year.

Shaun Johnson has informed Wests Tigers that he doesn’t want to join the club next season, turning down a two-year, $650,000 a season deal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 32-year-old halfback has been producing some of the best footy of his career this season.

But he is in the final year of his contract with the Warriors and yet to be offered a new deal. So the Tim Sheens-coached Tigers jumped on the opportunity to try to lure the veteran Kiwi to the club for 2023 and 2024.

Tigers assistant coach Benji Marshall met with Johnson last week, prior to the Warriors’ game against the Bulldogs in Sydney, hoping to convince him to sign with them.

Sheens also confirmed this month that the club was chasing Johnson and saw him as someone who’d be able to help them out for a couple of years.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Benji Marshall (r), recently met up with Shaun Johnson in Sydney.

“Shaun Johnson has been discussed because we lost Adam Doueihi,” Sheens said two weeks ago.

“We’re down to two halfbacks – we’re not talking about this year. I don’t think Adam will play much next year. We are looking for a short-term fix.”

However, the Daily Telegraph has reported that Johnson informed the Tigers on Friday that he didn’t want to relocate his family to Australia again.

Johnson had a mixed time playing for the Cronulla Sharks between 2019 and 2021 and also last year when he was forced to be based in Redcliffe, Queensland, while playing for the Warriors.

He was separated from his wife Kayla Johnson and their young daughter Millah while based in Australia and Kayla is expecting their second child.

Johnson has stated publicly he wants to play on beyond this season, but by saying he doesn’t want to return to Australia he is effectively limiting himself to two options, either try to do a deal with the Warriors, or retire.

Stuff understands that if the Warriors were to offer Johnson a new contract it would only be for one year, although no doubt Johnson’s management would be pushing for a longer term contract, to have that security for 2024.