Warriors captain Tohu Harris embraces Hawke's Bay homecoming

Tohu Harris grew up playing rugby and league in Hastings, before the Melbourne Storm lured him to Australia.

Tohu Harris will have his second NRL homecoming when the Warriors play the Broncos on Saturday, but this one will mean more to him.

The Warriors moved their home game against the Broncos to Napier and with the fixture selling out over a week ago, it shows how popular the NRL club has become around the country, even in an area not known for a strong league presence.

For Harris, who was born and grew up in Hastings, it’s special for him to lead the Warriors and also take the team to visit Waipatu marae in Hastings.

“It means a lot for me to take New Zealand’s only professional rugby league team back to where I’m from,” Harris said.

“It’s pretty special, not everyone gets to do that and I’m fortunate to go back with two different clubs.”

Harris played in the centres for the Melbourne Storm when they took their home game against St George Illawarra to Napier in 2015, a match Melbourne won 22-4.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Tohu Harris has had to deal with a knee issue for a large part of this season, so was grateful for last weekend’s bye.

That was a memorable occasion for Harris, but he says this one will have more significance.

"We’re New Zealand’s only rugby league team, so anywhere we go in the country, especially a place that hasn’t had a Warriors game before, it’s going to be unreal,” he said.

“I’ve heard from a few people down in the Bay and the excitement level is through the roof. That helps with the game being sold out already, but it’s going to be a great atmosphere.”

Harris left Hastings at age 17, when he was picked up by the Melbourne Storm. Before he went, he played league and rugby but says the league community in the region was fairly small.

“There is a club competition, but it ran throughout the summer, once the rugby union club competition finished, so they could get numbers for teams,” Harris said.

“Everyone loves rugby league there, but it’s not as big as rugby union and especially with the influence the Hawke’s Bay Magpies and things like that have on the area.”

Harris said it wasn’t difficult for him to play each code growing up.

“To be honest, [playing] rugby union and rugby league wasn’t too hard, because league didn’t start until union finished,” he said.

“It was more trying to find a balance of playing for school and club, that was the harder balance.

“By the time we finished rugby union, there were only a few games of the league season left, so I went straight in and finished the season with the club team.”

We’ll never know how good a rugby player Harris could have become if the Storm didn’t lure him away, but with his ball running skills and strength he could have made a great loose forward.

However, he says modestly that he wasn’t ever that good at rugby.

“There was no chance of getting anywhere in union, so I only had one option, so it was an easy one,” he said.

“As soon as I got an opportunity to go to Melbourne, who at the time had played their third grand final in a row, it was hard not to take an opportunity like that.”

Harris puts his body through more than most on a footy field and he’s already had two knee injuries this season. So he cherished last week’s bye as a time for rest and spending time with his family.

“This first half of the year we’ve done a lot of travelling, we’ve been away a lot and had 10-day camp on the Gold Coast.

“So to have four days off and then another two days with no footy and not having to come to the club was outstanding.”

AT A GLANCE

FACT BOX

Warriors v Broncos

Where: McLean Park, Napier

When: Saturday, May 27, 7.30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Freddy Lussick, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran, Demitric Sifakula, Tom Ale. Reserves: Ronald Volkman, Taine Tuaupiki, Ali Leiataua, Kalani Going, Zyon Mai’u.

Broncos: Tristan Sailor, Jesse Arthars, Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth, Deine Mariner, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds, Keenan Palasia, Billy Walters, Corey Jensen, Kurt Capewell, Jordan Riki, Kobe Hetherington. Interchange: Cory Paix, Xavier Willison, Brendan Piakura, Martin Taupau. Reserves: Jock Madden, Tyson Smoothy, Delouise Hoeter, Israel Leota, Benjamin Te Kura.