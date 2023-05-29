Adam Pompey not to blame for Warriors defeat claims Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

The Warriors lost their home game in Napier to the Baby Broncos in a dramatic finish.

Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad says the fault shouldn’t lie with Adam Pompey for the loss to the Broncos in Napier on Saturday night, even though his shirt grab in the final minute cost his team a try.

He described their 26-22 defeat as a lost opportunity and given the Broncos were missing five of their best players due to State of Origin duties, this was a chance to get a win against one of the better teams in the NRL.

But the defeat, which was the Warriors’ fourth from their last five games, was a hard one to swallow.

“It was a lost opportunity,” Nicoll-Klokstad told Stuff.

“It felt like we were maybe frustrated about the moments we didn’t capitalise on and that reflected in our overall performance.”

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad felt the Warriors should have had the game wrapped up against the Broncos long before the dramatic finish.

The Warriors were down 26-10 with six minutes to go at McLean Park, but tries by Nicoll-Klokstad and Marcelo Montoya set up a dramatic finish. However, Nicoll-Klokstad said they shouldn’t have got themselves into a situation where they needed to play catch up.

“It shouldn’t have even got to that,” he said.

“We shouldn’t have put ourselves into a position where we needed an all or nothing play at the end to win the game.

“We felt like we prepared well during the week, but we didn’t capitalise on it.”

When Montoya went in again in the final minute, it looked like the Warriors would snatch a win if Shaun Johnson was able to nail the conversion, or at least send the game into golden point territory.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Adam Pompey grabbed Deine Mariner’s jersey just before Marcelo Montoya scored a try in the final minute in Napier.

However, it was spotted by the bunker that Pompey grabbed Deine Mariner’s jersey, impacting his ability to make a tackle on Montoya, so no try.

It wasn’t the smartest move in the career of the 24-year-old Pompey and Nicoll-Klokstad acknowledged that it cost them the win, but he spoke to the Warriors centre afterwards and told him not to blame himself.

“I saw the replays and I went up to him and said ‘it’s all good bro, we shouldn’t have been in that position.’” Nicoll-Klokstad said.

“He knows that if he doesn’t pull him, we’ll probably win the game and that’s something we have to digest over the next few days.

“But he played outstanding and like I said to him, it shouldn’t have got to that situation.”

The game was marred by 12 pitch invaders over the last 10 minutes, which allowed the under-the-pump Broncos players to get a much-needed rest.

Despite that, it was a great occasion in Napier, with 16,195 spectators packing out McLean Park.

“It was amazing, there was such a great atmosphere,” Nicoll-Klokstad said.

“The fans and the whole community was pumping and there has been such a good vibe this week, hopefully we can come back.”

The Warriors have now reached the midpoint of the season and have amassed six wins and six losses. They’ve been able to consistently beat some of the NRL’s lesser lights, like the Cowboys and Bulldogs, but the Sharks are the only team currently in the top eight that they’ve defeated.

Their next two fixtures are against two more top eight teams, the Dolphins and Raiders and the Warriors need to win both if they don’t want to be regarded as a middle of the pack club.

“It’s all about ourselves really,” Nicoll-Klokstad said.

“We keep our troops on the field in a couple of those big games, we beat those teams.

“I’m not trying to make excuses for ourselves, but trying to play an NRL game with no bench for the majority of it, isn’t going to help.

“Credit to our boys, we’re staying in the games, but against the Broncos there were no excuses, it was poor from ourselves in certain areas of the game and it’s something we’re going to have to review and build of.”