McLean Park pitch invaders may have stopped Warriors coming back to Napier

The Warriors lost their home game in Napier to the Baby Broncos in a dramatic finish.

Napier could lose out on future NRL games due to the pitch invaders ruining the spectacle on Saturday night at McLean Park.

Warriors CEO Cameron George blasted the spectators that ran onto the field in the second half, calling it an “embarrassment” and said these individuals may have stopped the NRL club from returning to Napier.

Twelve spectators were arrested for running onto the field over the final 10 minutes of the Warriors’ 26-22 loss to the Broncos, with the Red Badge security staff unable to contain them.

It resulted in numerous stoppages and allowed the tired Broncos players to have a breather during a period where the Warriors were on top, and George said the large number of pitch invaders was unacceptable.

“It’s extremely disappointing,” George said.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Pitch invaders blighted the end of the game between the Warriors and Broncos at McLean Park.

“There are so many fans and people who go there to enjoy the footy at the ground and it just became an embarrassment in the end.

“It was appalling behaviour by a select few that made the game stop and start and it had an impact on both teams.

“It was just a nuisance and whatever they need to do to ban people or remove them from any sport, I just hope they put the right deterrents in place.”

Under the Major Events Management Act, which applies at major sports events held in New Zealand including the forthcoming Fifa Women's World Cup – fans who enter the field of play face much stiffer sanctions, including fines of up to $5000 and even imprisonment.

It was the second time this season a Warriors game outside of Auckland was marred by pitch invaders. There were 12 arrests in the season opener against the Knights in Wellington, which also resulted in two security staff being injured.

George said he didn’t get involved in discussions with the Red Badge security firm prior to the game in Napier as he left that to McLean Park officials.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Red Badge security staff struggled to contain the large number of spectators who ran onto the field in Napier.

“They’ve got the security and that sort of thing and at the end of the day you rely on them to maintain a playing arena just for the game,” George said.

“But people spoilt it for everyone else and it was embarrassing. It happened last year at our homecoming here, in Wellington and now Napier.

“All it does is wreck it for future consideration.”

The Warriors like to take one or two of their home games around the country each season, to connect with fans outside of Auckland. But the actions of a few in Napier will come into the equation when the Warriors think about returning to Hawke’s Bay.

“It does 100%,” he said. “But so many people did a great job there to get the game on and hopefully that outweighs it in the future, but it will certainly have a bearing,” George said.

“Full credit to the region for supporting it. The good people were embarrassed by a bunch of idiots really.”

Aaron Gillions/Photosport It wasn’t just rugby league players who made tackles at McLean Park on Saturday night.

The Warriors have one more game in New Zealand this season away from Mt Smart Stadium, when they take on Wests Tigers in Hamilton on August 12.

Officially, it’s a Tigers home game, but George hopes the same scenes aren’t repeated.

“I think the security firms at the stadium will look at it,” he said.

“It’s becoming a bit of a trend at the moment across all sports. They’ve just got to beef up their security.”

Warriors captain Tohu Harris said it was frustrating that play had to be continually halted towards the end of the game and that it didn’t do his team any favours.

“It gets really annoying to be honest, especially when we’re trying to build ourselves back into the game,” Harris said.

“It burns knowing the other team is getting a rest when we want to keep going at them and keep trying to build pressure.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s not something we can control and we have to make sure we’re ready to go once play starts again.

“I’m glad we got ourselves back in the game towards the end, but we can’t do anything about the pitch invasions.”

However, Broncos captain Adam Reynolds felt his team didn’t respond as well as the Warriors to the pitch invasions.

“We lost a bit of the flow of the game,” Reynolds said.

“I think both sides felt a bit of the frustration, but you’ve got to get on with it.

“I think they responded a bit better towards the back end of that and we were probably still stuck in the moment.

“Both teams went through it though and we just need to be better if it happens again.”