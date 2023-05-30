Organisers frustrated as Warriors pitch invaders avoid fines under current legislation

Eight of the pitch invaders in Napier on Saturday night have been banned from going to McLean Park for two years, but they have all escaped fines.

Red Badge security chief executive Ben Wooding and Napier City Council’s event manager Kevin Murphy are calling for the Government to bring in legislation or urgently amend the Major Events Management Act after more security staff were injured by pitch invaders at the Warriors’ game on Saturday night.

The Warriors’ 26-22 loss to the Broncos at McLean Park in Napier was marred by numerous people running onto the pitch during the last 10 minutes of the game.

None of the pitch invaders on Saturday night will be fined and Murphy says because of current legislation, there is no real deterrent to stop anyone running onto the field of play in New Zealand.

Essentially, if a spectator invades the pitch at a sporting event, but keeps their clothes on and doesn’t tackle a player or official, they’re likely to avoid a fine. Wooding and Murphy want that changed.

“The police ended up putting eight in custody and they got served a trespass notice for two years for McLean Park,” Murphy said.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Tohu Harris’s emotional return to Hawke’s Bay on Saturday night was marred by the high number of pitch invaders.

“But they don’t take it any further and the reason for that is because the only form of action they have is to charge them with disorderly behaviour.

“When a person gets charged with disorderly behaviour it’s usually for fighting or something more disruptive, whereas this isn’t seen like that from a legal point of view,” Murphy said.

Under the Major Events Management Act, a person can be fined $5000 or imprisoned for up to three months for running onto the field of play. But the act is only applicable for events such as World Cups.

“We need to extend some of those clauses into stadium events that happen around the country on a weekly basis,” Murphy said.

“Unless we go down Australia’s track and have some teeth to the legislation the other option we’ve got is putting up fences like you see in South America, to stop fans getting anywhere near the field.”

In New South Wales a fine of $5500 and a lifetime ban can be imposed on a pitch invader, in Queensland the fine can be up to $10,000, while in Western Australia the maximum penalty is a $50,000 fine and one year in prison.

Wooding said his staff did the best they could to control the pitch invaders at McLean Park.

“More than half of those that tried to get on the field were stopped,” Wooding said.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images The vast majority of Warriors fans in Napier behaved themselves on Saturday night.

“In terms of our team in Napier on Saturday and all around the country, they’re working hard to provide safety for players, officials and our own staff, and also game continuity.

“However, the reality is it’s only 12 weeks ago we had a similar situation at Wellington’s Sky Stadium (for the Warriors v Knights) and we’re once again dealing with staff that have been injured on the back of trying to deal with this.

“I don’t think it’s fair that our staff are being put in this situation where it’s the stupidity of a few ruining it for many.”

The NRL would have been unimpressed by the scenes on Saturday night and Wooding fears international organisations may be reluctant to come to New Zealand in the future.

“Potentially it’s a matter of time before the NRL or other international sporting bodies determine New Zealand is not a safe place,” he said.

“The Major Events Management Act allows for large fines for people who enter a restricted area at an event. At the moment, this is only used for major global sporting tournaments, such as Fifa or Rugby World Cups. We need this to be extended to day-to-day sporting events.

“Large fines have worked successfully in Australia. That’s the change we need to see, because if we don’t see it and we continue on this trajectory, we’ll have to keep putting more controls in place.

“Which is more security measures around the pitch and potentially physical barriers, which cost money and it’s the person buying the ticket who’s going to have to pay for that.”

It is estimated the game brought in around $1 million to the Hawke’s Bay economy and Murphy says Saturday night was going so well before the pitch invasions. He feels devastated for everyone who spent years trying to make this game a reality.

“We’re gutted, absolutely gutted to see idiots like that have ruined an amazingly big occasion for us,” he said.

“I’d been working on getting the Warriors here since 2015, so it was a long road to get a game and there’s been a lot of work put in to deliver it.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Yet another pitch invader is brought down during the Warriors’ game against the Broncos at McLean Park.

“In general terms, everything went better than expected, We had over 6000 visitors from outside of Hawke’s Bay, the Warriors and Broncos did some great community engagements and we were talking about getting a game back in a couple of years.”

However, Warriors CEO Cameron George told Stuff on Sunday the scenes at the end of the game will have a bearing when they consider taking an NRL game to Napier again and called it an “embarrassment”.

This year pitch invaders have impacted the NRL All Stars game in Rotorua in February and the Warriors’ fixtures in Wellington and Napier. In August, they’ll play Wests Tigers in Hamilton and Wooding says they’ll take further precautions for it.

“We’ll definitely be talking to the stadium and the Warriors,” he said.

“But this isn’t a Warriors problem. It’s not about the Warriors, this happens regularly at all stadiums across New Zealand, at a variety of sporting codes.

“It would appear at the moment Warriors games are a slightly higher risk for mass crowd invasions. But it is a responsibility of the fans and we’d love to see some progress on legislation that allows for more consequences for this sort of behaviour, otherwise we’re going to keep being in the same situation.

“Soon, someone is going to get seriously injured. It could be a staff member, a player, or an official and I don’t understand why we have to wait for that to happen before we make changes.”