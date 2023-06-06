Warriors debutant Ali Leiataua can thrive on Jarrod Croker's special day

Warriors centre Ali Leiataua has been a stand-out player in the NSW Cup this season.

NRL Raiders v Warriors Where: GIO Stadium, Canberra. When: Friday, June 9, 8pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7.40pm.

Andrew Webster says the Warriors can feed off the excitement from players having milestone games at both ends of their careers when they take on the Raiders in Canberra on Friday night.

Jarrod Croker will make his 300th appearance for the Raiders in the game, becoming just the 17th player in NRL history to achieve that feat with just one club, while Webster confirmed 20-year-old centre Ali Leiataua will make his Warriors debut.

The debate over whether Raiders coach Ricky Stuart was right to leave Croker out for last weekend’s away game against Wests Tigers last Friday, so he’d play his 300th game in Canberra, was one that raged all week and it sparked a war of words between former Storm halfback-turned-pundit Cooper Cronk and Stuart.

Webster wouldn’t get into the argument, but Stuart’s decision means the Warriors will have to deal with playing in an emotionally-charged GIO Stadium on Friday night.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Jarrod Croker was controversially left out of the Raiders away game last weekend, so that he could bring up his 300th appearance against the Warriors in Canberra on Friday.

“Jarrod playing 300 games is a massive milestone,” Webster said.

“Not many get to do it and it should be celebrated for them.

“For us to play on that occasion, it brings emotion and big crowds and we get to challenge ourselves against a team that wants to win for him. But there are two points up for grabs and we want to win as many games as we can.

“We’re excited about the challenge and very respectful of Jarrod too.”

Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad spent four years playing alongside Croker in the Australian capital and he learnt a lot from the veteran, especially for a period last year when they were both in the Raiders’ reserve grade team.

Nicoll-Klokstad lost his place in the NRL team after confirming he’d be moving to the Warriors in 2023, but Croker demonstrated it was important to still have the right attitude and not walk around kicking stones.

“It’s the smile he had on his face all the time. He’s never one to drag his lip or throw his toys out of the cot,” Nicoll-Klokstad said.

“He shows that through his actions. He deserves to be playing his 300th game and full credit to him.

“He’s a great skipper and a great leader, so I’m looking forward to sharing the field with him on such a special occasion.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad spent four years playing with Jarrod Croker at the Raiders.

For the game, Webster will hand an NRL debut to Ali Leiataua, the nephew of Warriors legend Ali Lauiti’iti.

He comes into the team for Rocco Berry, who is forced to miss the game under the NRL’s concussion protocols and Webster is confident he’ll do a great job.

“I think it’s important that we back our own,” Webster said.

“He’s been fantastic in reserve-grade. He’s been their best player, he’s been reliable, tough and he deserves this opportunity.”

Leiataua, who came through the Warriors’ system, has played 13 games for the reserve-grade NSW Cup team this season, scoring nine tries and he gets the nod to play ahead of Brayden Wiliame and Viliame Vailea.

"Brayden has been injured, Viliame missed last week because of his shoulder,” Webster explained.

‘Brayden has come back and played well in the NSW Cup, but Ali has put six to eight weeks of good football together, he hasn’t just played one or two good games, he’s played good football for long periods of time.

“Right now, what we need for this team is Ali and it’s exciting he gets to debut.”

Throwing a player in for his NRL debut in a game that will be so emotionally charged, could be a risk, but Webster believes Leiataua will be able to handle the situation.

“He’s just so confident in himself,” Webster said.

“So confident that he doesn’t get ahead of himself. He’s aggressive, he’s strong, he can beat people.

"Fundamentally, he’s reliable. I think you’re going to see a fearless player this week relishing the occasion.

“He knows we’ve got so much faith in him that we want him to have a crack this week and what an occasion.

“Someone’s having their 300th game and someone’s having their debut, that’s pretty cool.”

AT A GLANCE

Raiders: Sebastian Kris, Albert Hopoate, Jarrod Croker, Matthew Timoko, Jordan Rapana, Jack Wighton, Jamal Fogarty; Josh Papali’i, Zac Woolford, Joseph Tapine, Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead, Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: Tom Starling, Emre Guler, Nick Cotric, Pasami Saula. Reserves: Matt Frawley, Danny Levi, Ata Mariota, Xavier Savage, Peter Hola.

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Ali Leiataua, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran, Mitchell Barnett, Tom Ale. Reserves: Ronald Volkman, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Brayden Wiliame, Zyon Maiu’u.