Shaun Johnson announcement on hold, others set to leave Warriors

Shaun Johnson will very likely still be at the Warriors next season, but don’t expect an announcement from the club anytime soon.

Johnson recently said he was mulling over his future beyond this year, but he is clearly enjoying a golden period of his career and it would be stunning if he’s not back in Warriors colours in 2024.

However, before any public announcement can be made, there is the tricky issue around Ronald Volkman to sort out.

It’s an unfortunate situation for the 20-year-old halfback, but however much he’s liked around Mt Smart Stadium, the fact is the Warriors need him to move to a new club next season so that there is a space on the roster for Johnson.

Chanel Harris-Tavita, Te Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf and Volkman are all signed for next year, but one of them needs to find a new club for 2023 and everything points to Volkman being that player.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will play at centre for the Warriors next season.

As there aren’t going to be many halves on the market at the end of the season, Volkman shouldn’t have a problem picking up a contract somewhere.

However, it won't be until that’s sorted that any announcement over Johnson’s future is likely to be made by him or the club.

Although the current NRL season is only at the halfway point, the Warriors’ roster for next year is almost complete and there won’t be a place in it for Bayley Sironen or either Adam Pompey or Viliame Vailea.

Sironen has been a good servant at the Warriors since joining in 2021 and his ability to play in a number of positions, including filling in at dummy half, has been helpful.

However, with promising young players coming through the Warriors’ system like Zyon Maiu’u, there isn’t going to be a spot on the roster for him next year, unless something dramatic happens, so Sironen’s future could lie in the Super League.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster confirmed last week that Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will be the team’s fullback next year, despite Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returning to the club.

Webster was less forthcoming on where the Warriors captain will slot back into the team, but Stuff understands it will be at centre.

With Ali Leiataua making his NRL debut on Friday night, the Warriors have got an abundance of centres, as Rocco Berry, Brayden Wiliame and Vailea are all signed for next season and fighting for one spot.

Pompey is off contract at the end of the season and as yet he hasn’t been offered a new one. However, it does appear that the coaches rate him ahead of Vailea, and it could be they tell Vailea and his agent they are free to talk to other clubs.

But like Volkman, Vailea is signed through to the end of the 2025 season and if he doesn’t find a new club, or Webster and Andrew McFadden, the club’s general manager recruitment, development and pathways, decide they want to keep Vailea, then they wouldn’t be in a position to offer Pompey a new contract.