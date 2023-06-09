Warriors ruin Jarrod Croker's big day, thrashing the Raiders in Canberra

At GIO Stadium, Canberra: Raiders 14 (Jack Wighton 21 min, Josh Papali’i 77 min tries; Jarrod Croker 2 goals, pen), Warriors 36 (Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 31 min, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 47 min, Tom Ale 54 min, Luke Metcalf 62 min, Wayde Egan 66 min, Shaun Johnson 78 min tries; Shaun Johnson 4 goals, Adam Pompey 2 goals). HT: 8-6

On report: Jack Wighton (Raiders)

Sin binned: Mitch Barnett (Warriors), Marata Niukore (Warriors).

The Warriors spoiled the party at Jarrod Croker’s house on Friday night as they defeated the Raiders 36-14 in Canberra.

In a game that was all about Croker’s 300th game milestone, the Warriors dealt with the emotionally charged atmosphere, having hardly any ball in the first half and handling two players sent to the sin bin, to come away with two well-earned points.

This might not have been the Warriors’ best performance of the season, but with everything they had to overcome to get the win it was their most impressive.

GREGG PORTEOUS/NRL Photos/PHotosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak showed incredible skill to score a try for the Warriors in the first half.

It says a lot about how this Warriors team has grown under Andrew Webster, they’re no longer emotionally fragile, they can handle big occasions, stay in the fights and come out on top.

The Raiders were one of the most in-form teams in the NRL, winning seven of their previous eight games and that along with the expected ‘let’s do it for Jarrod’ attitude, it was no wonder the Warriors were outsiders to win this game.

But they overcame the odds to move further up inside the top eight and with some significant players coming back from their injuries soon, it’s continuing to look good for them.

There were the pre-match ceremonies for Croker and he was clearly emotional as he walked onto the field with his family.

More memorable scenes followed in the third minute when the huge crowd at GIO Stadium gave him a standing ovation and after that the game settled down, but with the Raiders players fired up by the occasion.

The Warriors struggled to get out of their half for the opening 20 minutes, yet despite having to defend back to back sets on a number of occasions they held solid on their goal line and some frustration started to emerge in the Raiders team, as all of their momentum was counting for nothing.

But the fired-up Raiders could only be held out for so long and in the 21st minute Jack Wighton gathered his own grubber and scored by the posts.

GREGG PORTEOUS/NRL Photos/PHotosport Tom Ale’s try in the second half gave the Warriors the breathing space they needed.

A few minutes later Mitch Barnett was sent to the bin for a shoulder charge into the jaw of Jordan Rapana. The former Knights front rower might have to sit out for a couple of weeks once the judiciary have a look at it.

Soon after feeling the force of Wighton’s shoulder in his face, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored a spectacular try for the Warriors as he caught a crossfield bomb from Shaun Johnson in goal, then managed to ground the ball with barely any space left before going over the line.

Croker kicked a penalty in the 35th minute to put the Raiders back in front and the home team took an 8-6 lead into the changing sheds.

Seven minutes into the second half, and with just their second try-scoring opportunity of the game, the Warriors scored again, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad running through Croker’s tackle to score.

Tom Ale put the Warriors further in front with a try in the 54th minute and the atmosphere inside the stadium changed after that, with Raiders supporters starting to realise Croker wasn’t going to be able to celebrate his 300th game in the best way possible.

Shaun Johnson came out worse off when he clashed heads with Elliot Whitehead as he set up Luke Metcalf for the Warriors’ fourth try and had to come off. But they continued to dominate with Wayde Egan also grabbing a try.

The only disappointing aspects were the Barnett hit on Rapana and Marata Niukore later shoulder-charging the same player. Niukore is also likely to be suspended for a while.

AT A GLANCE

The big moment

The standing ovation for Jarrod Croker in the third minute was something special as the Raiders fans celebrated the 300th game for one of rugby league’s good guys.

Match rating

8/10: The Warriors soaked up all the early pressure, then played incredible footy in the second half for a second blowout win in a row.

MVP

It was a special night for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to go back to the club where he made his name and he rose to the occasion.

The big picture

This was a huge win for the Warriors and with a bye and a game against the hapless Dragons to come, their march back to the top four continues.