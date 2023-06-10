Andrew Webster delighted with both parts of Warriors' game in big win over Raiders

It’s difficult to know which half of footy pleased Andrew Webster the most after the Warriors’ 36-14 win over the Raiders on Friday night, even though each half was radically different.

In the first period the Warriors were able to soak up intense pressure on their goal line and it was remarkable that they only trailed 8-6 at the break.

Then over the second 40 minutes, their attack destroyed the Raiders as they scored five tries over that period to secure the win.

“We weren’t playing terrible [in the first half], they were just playing unbelievable and obviously we knew the occasion,” Webster said, referring to Jarrod Croker playing his 300th game for the Raiders.

“We wanted to be a bit more physical than we were early in the game, but I thought we should celebrate the fact that we didn’t let them cross our line. So many occasions and opportunities they had in the first half with their possession.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and debutant Ali Leiataua celebrate the Warriors’ win in Canberra.

“I think maybe we had two sets in their 20 and we scored a try and it was a pretty special play from Dallin (Watene-Zelezniak).

“But the resilience on our try line was something to be proud of, even though we weren’t really getting it right.

“In the second half I thought we came out and blew them away early and we were super impressive.”

Watene-Zelezniak’s try was one of the best of the season, as he went up to catch a cross field bomb from Shaun Johnson, then grounded the ball with just a few centimetres to spare before stepping out of play.

“That’s Stacey Jones, Shaun Johnson and Dallin,” Webster said.

“Those three worked hard on that all the time. There’s no secret that there are three different options on that play and they’d been practising and practising it.

“They deserve all the credit on that one. When you see people practice that much, you’re proud for them when it comes off.”

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Jarrod Croker was carried off the field by his Raiders team-mates, despite the result on Friday night.

It was a huge night for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, to go back to his old club and he was arguably the Warriors’ best player, scoring a try and running for 194 metres.

“It’s what he does every week,” Webster said.

“Effort, everything for the team, he puts the team first. He’s been one of our most consistent each week.

“The boys love playing with him because when we’re in trouble, he puts them on his back and carries them out of it.

“What everyone’s got to understand is when you’re down to 12 men twice, you need your fullback to get your numbers right and the fullback needs to be in the line, but he’s also got to be worried about the kick.

“To have that capability to get that right on two periods, then we go down the other end and score, the fullback has a big part in that.

“He’s terrific with that, he’s like an extra defender in our line all the time. He knows when to get in and out of the line and during that period he was unbelievable.”

It was also another outstanding performance from Shaun Johnson, particularly as he came back from passing an HIA test to score the last try of the game.

“With three minutes to go, we got the call that he was coming back, they said he wants to come back and I wasn’t going to say no,” Webster said.

“But that’s where he’s at with his football, It’s about the toughness, that he wants to play with the boys.

“I’m proud of where he’s come with that stuff, the boys are thriving off not the tries or special plays, but off the back of his toughness. I think that gives him energy and allows him to score tries.”

Meanwhile, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said he felt for his players, as they so desperately wanted to win this game for Croker.

“There was no problem with effort, if anything they probably over-tried in certain parts of that second half and once they over-tried we started to dig a big hole for ourselves. And all of a sudden, digging a big hole, your efforts overcome your smarts,” Stuart said.

“The better team won the second half, they played good football, we just kept giving them a free passage out of their end of the footy field. They’d get into our end and they’d get a six-again or a penalty and they’re a good attacking team, so you can’t keep giving them that amount of football.

“I think they were up to high 60s in percentage of football and that’s just too hard to defend.”