The secret to Shaun Johnson's career-best form for the Warriors

Shaun Johnson puts this season’s stunning form from him partly down to the changes he’s made to his life, working under Warriors coach Andrew Webster, and a change to the way he trains.

Johnson has rolled back the years and is loving his time at the Warriors this season, so much so that he recently knocked back a $1.3 million deal to play for Wests Tigers in 2024 and 2025.

Something he thinks could be a factor for his great form is doing Strong Pilates classes in Auckland, which is a 45-minute session, incorporating a mix of cardio HIIT training and pilates-inspired strength and resistance training.

Johnson, 32, has now teamed up with the New Zealand-based fitness franchise to support men who are looking to get active and they’ve chosen to have this focus around International Men’s Health Week, which is from June 12-18.

On Saturday studios across New Zealand, Australia and the UK, will host a community day, encouraging locals to book and bring a male for free as part of a partnered workout.

“It’s important for men to get out and live that healthy, balanced lifestyle,” Johnson said.

“For men to get out and be involved in something they weren’t too familiar with, I feel that’s what it’s all about and why it’s so easy for me to be onboard and speak about it.”

Johnson, Nicho Hynes from the Sharks and AFL stars Nat Fyfe and Travis Boak have joined up with the company to share their health and fitness stories and the Warrior playmaker says he feels the benefits of just talking about his experiences.

“It’s playing a massive role,” Johnson said.

“I feel like it’s not valued enough to have simple conversations about men’s health and wellbeing. We’re on a bye this week (at the Warriors), so being able to have conversations about this revitalises and rejuvenates me.

“It makes me keep things in check that I know I need to keep in check, to help me deliver on the weekends.

Johnson believes there is a strong connection between physical and mental health and they’re as important as each other.

“Everyone always talks about fitness being physical,” he said.

“What I’ve noticed over the last couple of years of my career is that training the mind is just as important.

“I only viewed being fit as being fast, strong and able to go longer. But getting on top of your mental game and putting effort and time into it, the [mental] rewards outweigh the physical rewards so much more.’’