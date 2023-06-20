Why Roger Tuivasa-Sheck won't be at Warriors this year, regardless of the speculation

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is expected to play for Auckland in the NPC this season.

Don’t expect to see Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in a Warriors jersey this season, regardless of how much talk there is about him making an early return to the club.

Tuivasa-Sheck wasn’t included in the All Blacks squad announced by Ian Foster on Sunday, but given he couldn’t even crack the 23 named by Blues coach Leon MacDonald towards the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season, that came as a surprise to no one.

For Tuivasa-Sheck to be behind 34-year-old journeyman Bryce Heem for the Blues No 12 jersey says everything about how Tuivasa-Sheck’s move to rugby went, although it is debatable how much blame should lie with MacDonald for not doing enough to aid the transition.

Since Foster’s squad was named, speculation has increased about whether Tuivasa-Sheck could return to the Warriors this season – he recently signed a contract to join for three years from 2024. Andrew Webster was asked about it on Tuesday, but shot down that speculation.

“Honestly, I haven’t mentioned it to anyone that Roger will be coming and no one has mentioned it to me, barring people in the public and the media,” the Warriors coach said.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Centre Adam Pompey is out of contract at the Warriors at the end of this season.

"I haven’t heard it internally and certainly haven’t spoken to Roger about it.”

There are a number of reasons why Tuivasa-Sheck won’t be at the Warriors this year. Firstly there is the salary cap to deal with. It’s not an option to sneak him under the cap through him agreeing to play for not much money this year. That’s because the NRL imposes a notional value on a player in Tuivasa-Sheck’s situation.

So even if he agreed to be paid $50,000 for the rest of the season, the NRL could say he’s worth a lot more than that and has a value of say $300,000 for the cap.

Also, Tuivasa-Sheck has a contract with Auckland Rugby to play in the NPC and he is still signed with New Zealand Rugby for the remainder of 2023.

Tuivasa-Sheck will play at centre when he joins the Warriors next year and they don’t really need him this season as they have an abundance of centres. However, one of Adam Pompey, Viliami Vailea or Brayden Wiliame won’t be in the team next season, to make room for Tuivasa-Sheck.

He would be an upgrade from what the Warriors have now, but Stuff understands there’s a feeling inside the club that it would be better for him to arrive at the already agreed time, get a full preseason under his belt and be ready to hit the ground running for the 2024 NRL campaign.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck left the Warriors towards the end of the 2021 season.

Tuivasa-Sheck would also need to alter his body shape for league.

“Roger is always fit. I think he’s fit in everything he does,” Webster said.

“Positionally for rugby union he’s made some adjustments to his body, but Roger will make that adjustment (back to league) very fast.

“I haven’t looked at his skin folds or bodyweight. He looks very solid and fit to me at the moment, but I don’t know how that would relate, because I’m thinking about Roger for next year, I’m not thinking about Roger for now.”

Meanwhile, Dylan Walker is back in the Warriors team for Friday’s game against the Dragons, having recovered from the toe injury that has sidelined him for the past five weeks.

He will have an important role off the interchange bench in Wollongong and Webster feels with his skill set he can make a difference.

“Just his foot speed, how fast he catches the ball over the advantage line,” he said of Walker’s qualities.

“When Tohu (Harris) is tired, because he does so much work, he comes on and gives Tohu a hand in organising the forwards.

“He’s very good at that as well, he can pass the footy, but I think it’s impact off the bench and how fast he can come over the advantage line of the defence and that’s what we love about him being in the middle and he’ll do that well again.”

In other changes, Mitch Barnett is serving a one-game suspension and has been replaced by Tom Ale on the interchange bench, while Rocco Berry has completed his stand down protocols from a head knock picked up in the game against the Dolphins and comes into the starting team, in place of Ali Leiataua.

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Josh Curran, Bayley Sironen, Tom Ale. Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Brayden Wiliame, Ronald Volkman, Kalani Going, Zyon Maiu’u.