Warriors prepare for final push for NRL playoff spot

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has been one of the standout players for the Warriors this season and they’ll be relying on him over the last 10 games of the regular season.

NRL, round 17: Warriors v Dragons. Where: WIN Stadium, Wollongong. When: Friday, June 23, 10pm (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 9.40pm

Last weekend’s bye wasn’t really an opportunity for the Warriors players to put their feet up or go bonkers in Bali for a few days, but it was a great chance for Andrew Webster to prepare his team for the final push.

Starting with the Dragons on Friday night, the Warriors have 10 games to go this season and there’s no reason why they shouldn’t finish in the top-eight for the first time since 2018.

Webster insists he never looks at the NRL ladder, but if he did take a glance, he’d see the Warriors only two points ahead of the Titans, Dolphins and Roosters, who are all just outside the top eight and surely things will improve soon for the Roosters.

So last week was a chance for Webster to get all his ducks in a row before the Warriors approach the business end of the season.

“It has given us time to practice things you don’t get to do on a six-day turnaround,” Webster said.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Ben Hunt (left) is backing up Wednesday night’s State of Origin to lead the Dragons against the Warriors in Wollongong.

“Combinations and things you want to create for the team, on long turnarounds you get more time to practice them.

“You don’t want to fiddle with things on short turnarounds, because you don’t have enough time. On short turnarounds you want to quickly fix what’s not working and focus on what’s next and these are the times to get a bit creative.”

The bye week has allowed Shaun Johnson to bed in his halves combination with Luke Metcalf, which will be key to the Warriors’ success until Te Maire Martin is back from his broken leg.

“Luke and Shaun haven’t had time (together), because Luke was recovering from his [hamstring] injury for so long,” Webster said.

“So Luke and Shaun have got together and worked on some combination stuff, that we haven’t been able to do.

“We’ve gone through what’s working for us as a team and asked how do we continue to do that?

“For us to go to the next level, if we’re serious about continuing to win, we’ve focussed on the things that are going to get us that.

“So we have real clarity on what our game looks like at the moment and now our attention turns to the Dragons."

The fixture will see the Warriors make a rare appearance in Nine’s primetime Friday night slot.

The Warriors did play the Eels in the later Friday game last year, again during the Origin period, but as a rule Nine avoids the Warriors. That’s because there is less interest in New Zealand team on the other side of the Tasman and games don’t rate as well as when two Australian teams go up against each other.

However, most of the attention will be on Dragons halfback Ben Hunt, who has informed Dragons management he’d like an immediate release from his contract. He’s been told he won’t get one.

For a player who’s the face of the club to make a decision like Hunt’s is huge and news of it even overtook the never ending State of Origin chatter this week in Australia.

It was a surprise that Hunt was named to play in this game, rather than having the week off after playing for Queensland on Wednesday night. He’ll have to deal with the spotlight being on him in Wollongong, but the Dragons are a far better outfit when he’s in the team.

“The way they’re playing at the moment, they’re beating some really good sides,” Webster said of the Dragons.

“I feel like where you look at them on the table, it doesn’t matter right now, with their style of football.

“They’ve beat some big teams lately and they’re at home in Wollongong. So we’ve got a lot of work to do.

"We know what’s coming, but we’ve got to be able to stop it. They’re shifting the ball out of their own end more than any other team in the competition, so we’re going to have to concentrate and have our gloves up.”

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Josh Curran, Bayley Sironen, Tom Ale. Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Brayden Wiliame, Ronald Volkman, Kalani Going, Zyon Maiu’u.

Dragons: Tyrell Sloan, Mathew Feagai, Moses Suli, Zac Lomax, Mikaele Ravalawa, Jayden Sullivan, Ben Hunt (c); Francis Molo, Jacob Liddle, Blake Lawrie, Jack Bird, Jaydn Su’a, Jack De Belin. Interchange: Talatau Amone, Michael Molo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Zane Musgrove. Reserves: Jayden Hunt, Moses Mbye, Max Feagai, Toby Couchman, Billy Burns.

Referee: Adam Gee