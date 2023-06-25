Warriors star Dylan Walker's family link to Mutiny on the Bounty

Dylan Walker would probably be the captain if the Pitcairn Islands formed a national rugby league team.

If Warriors utility Dylan Walker were ever to appear on the TV show Who Do You Think You Are, it wouldn’t take long before the focus went on a famous relative of the 28-year-old.

Walker is a direct descendant of Fletcher Christian, the English sailor who led the mutiny on the Bounty in 1789, taking control from Lieutenant William Bligh of the Royal Navy ship and eventually settling on Pitcairn Island in the Pacific Ocean.

Christian’s life has been portrayed in a number of films, with stars like Errol Flynn, Clark Gable, Marlon Brando and Mel Gibson playing the part of Walker’s relative.

Walker’s mother Judy was born on Pitcairn Island, which at the 2021 census recorded a population of 47. Pretty much everyone from there is related to Christian or one of the other mutineers who fled to the island.

It’s unlikely there will ever be a Pitcairn national team playing in a Rugby League World Cup, but Walker proudly flies the flag for the British oversees territory.

“I don’t know how many greats it is, but from what I’ve been told, I am a direct descendant from him,” Walker told Stuff.

VISIT PITCAIRN A view of Adamstown, Pitcairn Island, where under the leadership of legendary mutineer Fletcher Christian, rebel sailors from the HMS Bounty settled in 1790.

"I’ve never been there. My mum was born there, then she moved to Porirua when she was four of five. But it’s pretty cool, my mum used to tell me a lot about it and she still does. It’s awesome to know where you come from.”

Walker would like to one day visit Pitcairn Island, although that’s easier said than done, as it requires a flight from Tahiti to Mangareva in French Polynesia's remote Gambier archipelago, then catching a ship for a three-day, two-night voyage.

“It would be good to get in touch with somewhere you come from. I’d definitely love to do it, but it’s all about timing and I wouldn’t know how to get there to be honest.”

Although Walker has never been to Pitcairn Island, it was a family tradition to celebrate Bounty Day, which is on January 23 each year, when modern replicas of the Bounty are made, then set alight, to commemorate the burning of the ship by the mutineers in 1790, once they had reached Pitcairn Island.

“My mum told me a lot of stories about it,” the Sydney-born Walker said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Dylan Walker grapples with the Bulldogs’ Jacob Kiraz.

“I used to come over to New Zealand once a year and do the Bounty Day, we used to have that tradition.

“I haven’t done one for a long time, but it’s cool to know what history and tradition there is for our family.”

Depending on which side of the debate you’re on, Christian was a man who stood up to the barbaric tyranny of Bligh, or a troublemaker who wouldn’t respect authority. Either way, Walker likes to imagine there’s a bit of his great, great, great, great-grandfather in him.

“I would like to think I am a bit of a rebel, but I couldn’t comprehend what he did,” Walker said.

“But I do know the history of it all and I’m pretty proud about it.”

Moving to more modern times, Walker has been a revelation at the Warriors this season and is playing at the level which got him into the Kangaroos team in 2014, when playing for the Rabbitohs.

He has helped set new standards of what is expected from the players, so much so that after he felt he had a bad performance against the Roosters in round two, he dished out his own punishment, staying behind after training to do extra laps of the field.

That sort of attitude inspires younger players to be accountable for their own performances, but Walker said he did it because he felt he’d let himself down and didn’t want to be a failure at the club.

“I walked away from that game thinking ‘what the hell am I doing?’” Walker said. “I wanted to fix it, it was more of a punishment to clear the head noise.

“I did have a bit of self-doubt and history has shown with the Warriors that people who’ve come over here don’t always have success and that was the driving factor for me. I wanted to do something right for me and my team-mates, because I know they deserved better than what I dished up that day.”

Walker is one of the more extroverted personalities at the Warriors and likes to have a laugh with his team-mates, the coaches, media, or anyone else he comes across.

But that shouldn’t be misconstrued as not caring.

“I’ve always been a bit of a joker, a class clown.

“In footy that can come across as though I’m not taking things seriously, but for me, when it’s go time and time to train, the competitor comes out in me,’’ Walker said.

“I’m here to win games and be a good person at the end of the day. I’m a man that loves confrontation and a competitor, but the bigger goal is making sure everyone comes into training knowing it’s a good time, just as much as it is for me.”