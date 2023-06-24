Andrew Webster seeks further improvements for Warriors despite big win over Dragons

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak had one of the best nights of his career as he scored four tries in the Warriors’ win.

Even after an emphatic win over the Dragons on Friday night, Warriors coach Andrew Webster continues to strive for perfection.

The 48-18 victory in Wollongong saw the Warriors score the most points in one of their games this season, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak crossing the try line four times, for the first time in his career.

Despite the big win, Webster will be seeking further improvement for Friday’s huge game at Mt Smart Stadium against the Rabbitohs.

“I think there are 1500 tickets for sale, so you’d better hurry up if you want those,” Webster said of the team’s next fixture.

“We’ve got to make Mt Smart rocking and get everyone there yelling, screaming and carrying on, because that’s what they love doing.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Andrew Webster will keep pushing the Warriors players to look for further improvements in their game.

“They’re lunatics and we love them. But they (Rabbitohs) are a good side.

“The big thing at the moment is how quickly we can improve each week and how can we fix things we’re not good at and how ambitious are we?

“Not about the result, but just to be better and that’s what we’re going to have to go back and focus on.

"They (Rabbitohs) play on Sunday (against the Cowboys), so we’ll watch them, we’ll do our homework.

“We already know we’re playing a good team, but we’ll enjoy this one and then shift our focus to that, but it’s always exciting knowing we’re going home to a full house.”

Surprisingly, it wasn’t the Warriors attack that pleased Webster most about the win over the Dragons, but how his team continued to show up defensively, even when knowing they had the game won.

“We scored 48 points and I thought the boys kept trying defensively, because they’re the moments where you’re not ruthless or you don’t want to keep trying and you know you’ve got it done. Silly moments like that,” he said.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Ben Hunt will have talks with Dragons management on Monday.

“I thought our attack was really clinical at times, I also thought we overdid it at times too.

“We put 48 points on them and everyone’s going to say ‘are you kidding yourself?’ But I thought there were moments where we were trying to be too cute and overplay, but I was also happy with our execution at times.”

Watene-Zelezniak will grab the headlines for this game, because of his four tries. But it was also a big night for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who had four try assists and Webster revealed his fullback has looked to alter how he attacks recently.

“He’s very clinical and makes sure he gives his centre good opportunities, so the centre can put the winger away” Webster said.

“I’ve noticed that he’s got really good at that. He’s so clear on how it looks for him at the moment. It’s been a real big improvement and I’m really proud of how hard he’s worked at it."

Dragons captain Ben Hunt said afterwards he wasn’t sure if that was his last game for the club as he’ll have talks with management on Monday about his request to leave immediately.

“I’m keen to get it sorted out, I’ll have a meeting with the club this week and we’ll get to the end of it,” Hunt said.

After being part of the Queensland team that so emphatically defeated New South Wales on Wednesday night, this game was a bad way to finish off a mixed week for Hunt.

“There have been a couple of tough days and a couple of really good days,” he said.

“The old rollercoaster of rugby league, tonight it can bring you back down pretty quick.”