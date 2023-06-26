Shaun Johnson among Warriors to rise up statistics charts as NRL revival continues

Shaun Johnson celebrates after scoring a try for the Warriors against the Dragons.

Shaun Johnson features strongly as one of the NRL’s top passers, points scorers and tactical kickers as a number of Warriors storm up the competition’s statistics charts.

The Warriors scored a season-high points tally in their 48-18 win over the Dragons in Wollongong on Friday night to sit fourth on the table as their revival continues under coach Andrew Webster.

While the Warriors’ resurgence has clearly been a team accomplishment, several individuals are starting to rise up the leaderboards in key statistical categories.

Johnson – in some of the best form of his long career – is 10th on the Dally M Leaderboard for NRL player of the year.

The 32-year-old leads the NRL in kick metres (8072m), all kicks (264) and attacking kicks (129) – shading the Cowboys’ former Warriors pivot Chad Townsend in all categories

Johnson is second for line break involvements (11), two behind Kiwis scrumhalf Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm) and second-equal with the Broncos’ former Warriors fullback Reece Walsh for try assists, three behind Souths’ Cody Walker (19).

After six tries and 48 goals in 2023, Johnson is fifth on the most points list with 120 in a category headed by the Dolphins’ Kiwis test wing Jamayne Issako (137).

He is also eighth for linebreak assists.

SKY SPORT Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores four tries as the Warriors slay the Dragons in Wollongong.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak – who scored a career-best four tries against the Dragons – is 11th for most tries (12), but boasts the best tries per game ratio, having played just nine games. Maiko Siva (Eels) top the tries charts with 16 from 16 games.

Watene-Zelezniak is also 10th for most line breaks (13), with fellow Warriors wing Marcelo Montoya just one behind. Souths’ Alex Johnston is the runaway leader, literally, with 22 line breaks in 14 games.

The Warriors’ Tonga international Addin Fonua-Blake has been one of the form middle forwards in the NRL and is second on the post-contact metres chart with 911, behind the Broncos’ New South Wales State of Origin prop Payne Haas (932).

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Addin Fonua-Blake is having a standout season in the Warriors pack.

Fonua-Blake, who has 11 Dally M points, is also third for most decoy runs (111) behind Storm pair Josh King (141) and Christian Welch (112).

Captain Tohu Harris – another consistent performer – is the Warriors’ top tackler so far with 478 in 12 appearances.

Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad – one of the Warriors’ top off-season buys – has 16 Dally M points and is fourth on the all-runs list with 273, with Montoya fifth with 254. Fonua-Blake is 14th with 235, making him one of the top forwards in the category.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad evades a Dragons defender.

Nicoll-Klokstad’s value to the Warriors is underscored by the three line break assists and two try assists he produced against the Dragons.

Webster praised the fullback’s “very clinical’’ ability to “give his centre opportunities so the centre can put the winger away’’ and said it was the result of a lot of hard work on the training field.

Harris joked after Friday’s game that he was “pretty jealous, to be honest’’ of Watene-Zelezniak’s four-try haul but said it was “really cool to have our edge execute that well and to have someone to be able to finish like that. Not many people in this competition can put a ball down with such little space.’’

Harris also credited Webster for the way so many Warriors had taken their games to new heights this year, saying the first-year head coach had given his players confidence in themselves right from the start.

“If you are confident in our own abilities, then there’s so many more things you can do, and you can take your game to a new level.’’