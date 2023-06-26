Mt Smart Stadium sellouts show impact Andrew Webster has made on Warriors

Andrew Webster is proud that the Warriors are helping to make rugby league so popular in New Zealand.

Andrew Webster is proud of lots of things that have happened at the Warriors this season, but selling out Mt Smart Stadium five days before a game, trumps everything.

Friday’s fixture against the Rabbitohs was officially a sellout on Sunday and to have that much demand for tickets goes to show the impact Webster and the Warriors are having on the New Zealand sporting landscape.

The Warriors’ popularity makes a mockery of the argument that people no longer want to watch sport live and would rather see it on TV at home, or look at snippets of it on social media.

But there’s always been the feeling that there was a large untapped fan base for the Warriors and it just needed some success to awaken it.

Well, winning nine of your first 15 games and being fifth on the NRL ladder will do just that. The level of interest in the Warriors and indeed, rugby league has rarely been higher in New Zealand and that’s what makes their current success so special for Webster.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images Some of them may be jumping on the bandwagon, but Warriors games have become must attend events this season.

“That’s one of the proudest things for me personally, and the rest of the team. Everyone is so proud of this,” Webster said.

“There was a period where we won one game from four, then came here and played Redcliffe and sold it out. It wasn’t like we’d won four games in a row.

“They (fans) were obviously proud of the way we were playing, could see some improvement, that we were heading in the right direction and they wanted to be a part of it.

“When we’ve taken the game around New Zealand, the support has been crazy and the people in the streets want to talk about rugby league.

“I didn’t see any of that in the preseason when I came back. I didn’t see anyone talk about it.

“I didn’t find anyone as proud of the team as they are at the moment. I said to the boys that it’s a good thing to live up to. We know how we want to win each week and how we want to do them proud, but with the results off the back of that, it’s pretty cool to see how happy everyone is.”

For the Warriors’ penultimate game at Mt Smart Stadium of the 2019 season, before the Covid-19 pandemic, just 9595 people turned up to watch them beat the Sea Eagles 24-16. There will be around 25,000 spectators at the venue on Friday night.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Shaun Johnson takes a selfie with some Warriors fans.

The success has also had a personal impact on Webster. Before the season started, he could have confidently strolled down Queen Street without anyone recognising him, now he jokes that he has to dress incognito.

“I wear a hoodie, a beanie and a balaclava, everyone says I look better!” Webster smiled.

“I put my head down pretty much, but I get a lot of thank yous. I take pride in that, but honestly, it doesn’t sit well with me, because if you saw how hard these boys worked, you’d know they deserve all the praise.

“From day one they’ve bought in. Even if us as a staff came up with the wrong game plan, if they were all buying in and doing it together, we knew we’d have more success than if one person was going in the other direction and we haven’t had that and that’s pretty special.

“That’s why the credit needs to go to the players.”

The Warriors are expected to name a largely unchanged team for Friday’s game, on Tuesday evening. Mitch Barnett will be back from his one-week suspension, but Marata Niukore begins his three-game ban for a high shot on Dragons centre Moses Suli.

It means Niukore won’t be able to play again until the round 21 game against the Raiders on July 21 and it’s his third high tackle charge this season.

“I don’t think he has a problem and I’m not going to say the system has a problem either,” Webster said of Niukore.

“He’s a big, aggressive guy and there have been some moments where Marata could definitely lower his level of contact.

“I always say to myself ‘is there intent for Marata to take the player’s head off?’ And there’s certainly not.

“So that’s not a discipline problem. Can he work on some things to get it right? Yes.

“The first time he got in trouble was for a hip-drop and it was one of the first occasions where anyone got suspended for it, so it was a new thing.

“If you look at all of his charges in isolation, you’re not going to say this guy has got a problem.

“Like all of us, we can improve the way we do things and he knows that and wants to get better at it.

“He wasn’t even driving his shoulder towards the target, he was standing there and he (Suli) landed on his shoulder.

“We’ve had a chat about the improvements he can make, but I’m certainly not going to say he’s got a problem.”