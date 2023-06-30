NRL: Warriors fortunate to face struggling Rabbitohs at the right time

Wayde Egan is pleased to see people jumping on the Warriors’ bandwagon.

NRL, round 18: Warriors v Rabbitohs. Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: Friday, June 30, 8pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 7.40pm.

If timing is everything in the NRL, then the Warriors couldn’t strike the Rabbitohs on a more opportune occasion than Friday night at Mt Smart Stadium.

Not only will the Warriors go into the game on the back of three straight wins, but they also face a Rabbitohs team in disarray and one that doesn’t look much like the team that was top of the ladder after round 11.

Six rounds later they’re down to eighth place and just hanging onto a finals spot, so it’s now debatable that a Rabbitohs team missing Latrell Mitchell, can still be regarded as one of the heavyweights in the NRL right now.

Their biggest issue is defence. They were defeated 31-6 by the Cowboys last weekend and leaked an average of 32.8 points over last five games, meanwhile the Warriors have scored an average of 38 points over their last three fixtures.

“I don’t think they’re in a slump,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster said of the Rabbitohs.

Matt King/Getty Images The Rabbitohs suffered a terrible 31-6 loss to the Cowboys last weekend.

“I watched them closely [against the Cowboys], I think there will be some things that they would like to be better at, because of the result. But I was saying to our boys that I don’t think they’re far away.

“The team that’s coming this week will have a far better performance than they threw out [on Sunday night].

“They’ve had some disruptions with injuries and things like that too, but they’re a class act and I expect them to be coming here knowing the challenge ahead and wanting to put in their best performance.”

Slump or not, Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou didn’t hold back in his assessment of how his team played in the loss to the Cowboys, particularly around the attitude to defence.

“We can’t hide from it,” Demetriou said post game.

Matt King/Getty Images The Rabbitohs have been badly missing Latrell Mitchell.

“With our processes, is our defence a problem? No, we’ve proven that.

“We were averaging 13 points (conceded) over the first 11 games. So our attitude to our defence is a problem, there’s no doubt about that.”

The Rabbitohs are a talented side, but the issue facing Demetriou is to get the team playing again like they did over the first half of the campaign.

“We built our season on just keep fighting and we’re not doing that at the moment,” he said.

“That starts with individual accountability. But also collectively as a group to keep turning up.

“That’s the only way you turn things around, we can’t rely on individuals to score magic tries to win us games, they come off the back of a lot of hard work.”

This game was officially confirmed as a sell-out as early as Sunday and you could make an argument that the Warriors are the best supported team in New Zealand of any code this year.

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan, who joined in 2018 and has experienced plenty of tough times, so he’s savouring the popularity the team currently has.

“It helps when you’re winning games, that’s probably the main thing. The bandwagon they call that I think,” smiled Egan.

“It’s obviously good that if we’re going well everyone’s happy and it comes off the back of us having good performances.

“It’s been awesome, even at the start of the year we were almost selling out.

“So the support of all the boys back home in New Zealand, it’s been really good and we can’t thank the fans enough, they’ve been awesome and every time we step foot in here it’s loud and there are some wild fans here.”

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Josh Curran, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Mitchell Barnett, Bayley Sironen, Tom Ale. Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Brayden Wiliame, Ronald Volkman, Kalani Going, Zyon Maiu’u.

Rabbitohs: Blake Taaffe, Alex Johnstone, Isaiah Tass, Campbell Graham, Richard Kennar, Cody Walker, Lachlan Ilias; Tevita Tatola, Damien Cook, Harne Sele, Keaon Koloamatangi, Michael Chee Kam, Cameron Murray (c). Interchange: Siliva Havili, Shaquai Mitchell, Savvy Moale, Thomas Burgess. Reserves: Tyrone Monroe, Taane Milne, Dean Hawkins, Peter Mamouzelos, Jacob Gagai.

Referee: Ashley Klein