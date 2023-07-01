'We weren’t very smart': Andrew Webster says Warriors ditched the game plan in Rabbitohs loss

Addin Fonua-Blake gets sin-binned while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's try is ruled out by the bunker.

Andrew Webster is adamant his side’s worst performance of 2023, so far, won’t define the Warriors’ season but the next three weeks could, if the mistakes of an error-ridden 28-6 loss to a watered-down Rabbitohs can’t be rectified.

A full house trudged out of a rain-soaked Mt Smart in their ponchos facing the debate on what was worse. The conditions or the way their team played?

In Webster’s own words: “We weren’t very smart.

“Too many fundamental errors, way too many,” he said. “They were just so smart and clinical. Way smarter than what we were.”

Despite absorbing all the early pressure, the Rabbitohs always looked more threatening than a laboured Warriors attack that all too often crabbed across field and struggled for genuine penetration and momentum.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Cody Walker and the Rabbitohs celebrate Alex Johnston’s second try as Warriors players watch on in despair.

“To put it bluntly, we tried to go around them and not play through them,” Webster said. “You can’t do that in these conditions.”

Yes, there was a mitigating factor in the form of rain blowing in sideways in freezing conditions but the Rabbitohs made just three errors to the Warriors’ 13 despite being without Latrell Mitchell, both centres, Campbell Graham and Isaiah Tass, plus Jai Arrow and Jacob Host.

It’s hardly time for panic stations. Let’s be frank here, Webster has already exceeded all expectations in his first year at the club and this is one poor loss, so he’s more than entitled to be backed in to turn around a poor performance, but he will need to do it sharply.

“There’s a lot of hard lessons tonight but we’ll review it and we’ll get better for sure,” Webster said.

“If we’re smart and we want to learn and we want to get better, by the end of the year, we won't even remember this game.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Keaon Koloamatangi’s effort against the Warriors should have finally won his overdue New South Wales jersey for Game III.

“Every time we have a moment like this it’s only going to make us better,” Webster said.

For the Warriors, the next three matches, in the run-up to their final bye of the season, form a crucial block against top eight sides with the Parramatta Eels in Sydney on Saturday week, followed by home games against the Sharks and Raiders in Auckland.

Marata Niukore will still be missing for the Eels and Sharks matches through suspension and Josh Curran missed the loss to the Rabbitohs following what Webster described as some “tightness” after “a really big week”.

Webster said they would have a better idea of Curran’s availability later next week but he believed they had escaped the loss to the Rabbitohs without any further injury concerns.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, Curran pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at the Port Macquarie Local Court on Monday and avoided a conviction despite being placed on a 12-month good behaviour conditional release order.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Tyrone Munro scored a try on his NRL debut for an understrength South Sydney.

Curran was charged following an incident where he assaulted a then 16-year-old in the Level Up nightclub in Port Macquarie early the morning after last year’s grand final night. The incident happened after Curran noticed the teen had allegedly been photographing and filming him without his consent.

It would be usual process for the NRL’s integrity unit to open an investigation after any court progress had been completed, if they deem it to be required. Stuff understands Curran is not currently stood down by the NRL. Stuff previously approached the club for comment prior to the NRL match commencing on Friday.

Captain Tohu Harris said his side made it too easy for the Rabbitohs when the Warriors went away from their plans that were working well in the opening quarter – where a lack of execution cost the home side who should have come away with more points.

“There probably was a bit of frustration creeping in at different parts and we’ve got to do a better job of letting go of it,” he said.

And from there, the only thing that deteriorated quicker than the Warriors was the weather.

“If we just stuck to what we wanted to do instead of then trying to make stuff up, we would have got back into the game and got our style of footy back on,” Webster said.

“We just went completely away from our plan, what we wanted to do and how we wanted to build momentum and build pressure.”

Webster was non-committal when asked for an opinion on the controversial sin-binning of Addin Fonua-Blake for a high shot late in the first half – after a number of high tackles from the Rabbitohs were ruled penalty only – and even promoted Harris to “don’t bite” when the question was shifted to him.

Regardless of that and the Rabbitohs pushing the boundaries in the ruck at times, any frustration from Warriors fans should be vented towards their own side’s error rate and execution from what limited opportunities came their way.