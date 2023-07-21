How Warriors acrobat Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is hurtling towards tryscoring records

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is scoring some freakish tries and flying towards several records.

NRL, round 21: Warriors v Raiders. Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: Friday, July 21, 8pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7.40pm.

He’s flying high to score spectacular tries at a faster rate than anyone else in the NRL this season and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is starting to climb the record charts too.

Fast becoming top of the pops with Warriors fans, the right winger has added a new dimension to his game in recent seasons with his acrobatic ability to contort his torso, legs and left arm in the air as he plants the ball down next to the corner post in his right hand.

Flight DWZ 2 has been so lethal, not even photographers are safe, as evidenced in the Warriors 46-10 hammering of the Parramatta Eels earlier this month.

His horizontal antics, made even more glorious thanks to his curly mullet flying out the back, really caught on during a hefty 38-16 loss to the Sharks in round 14 last year.

That effort was voted the NRL’s fan try of the week but in 2023, the mid-air body suspension ball plant is becoming so common, Watene-Zelezniak – and many other top wingers in the NRL – has made the newfound skill a regulation play.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Once thought of as miracle tries, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has made the art form become regulation.

If a Warriors player flying through the air down the right wing sounds familiar, you won’t have to go far back to find the pioneer, David Fusitu'a, who made it his trademark soon after his NRL debut in 2014.

It first started after a rule change in 2010 meant the corner post no longer counted as being over the sideline.

Watene-Zelezniak has been one of the best at the acrobat art. The former Kiwis captain scored a double in Sunday’s 44-12 victory over the Sharks to take his season tally to 15 tries and will be looking to extend that against the fourth-placed Raiders on Friday night.

Watene-Zelezniak is remarkably fifth on the NRL’s tryscoring leaderboard despite only playing 12 matches due to a calf injury that saw him miss the opening six rounds.

Dominic Young from the Knights tops the list with 18 tries from just 16 games, ahead of Titans rookie Alofiana Khan-Pereira (17 from 16), Eels captain Clint Gutherson (16 from 17) and his teammate Maika Sivo (16 from 18).

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images David Fusitu'a was the pioneer of the spectacular try-scoring art at the Warriors.

Watene-Zelezniak’s strike-rate, 1.25 tries a game, is better than anyone in the top 50.

With six regular season games remaining, and likely the Warriors’ first finals appearance since 2018, Watene-Zelezniak only needs four more to draw level with Sean Hoppe’s regular-season club record of 19 tries from their inaugural season in 1995.

Francis Meli’s season record of 23 tries from 27 matches – when the Warriors were knocked out in the elimination final in 2003 – could also be under threat.

Five of those tries came in week one of the finals where the Warriors thrashed the Bulldogs 48-22.

Stuff Francis Meli’s club record of 23 tries in a season could be under threat from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Watene-Zelezniak, who joined the Warriors midway through 2021, scored 12 tries across a season and a half before hitting full flight in 2023.

Coach Andrew Webster has described Watene-Zelezniak as a freak athlete and one of the best finishers in the NRL.

He said assistant coach Richard Agar and Watene-Zelezniak practice the art of the acrobatic tries by running and jumping on mats.

“It's not a fluke, they actually practice it,” Webster said.

But first, the Warriors, who sit comfortably inside the top eight in fifth, need to worry about defeating the Raiders – who are fresh off a bye – on a five-day turnaround.

Marata Niukore returns from suspension and Bunty Afoa comes back from the concussion protocols but Webster won’t confirm his playing 17 until an hour before kickoff with Bayley Sironen and Josh Curran a chance to be included on the bench.

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (capt). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Mitchell Barnett, Tom Ale, Freddy Lussick. Extended bench: Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran, Ronald Volkman, Taine Tuaupiki, Viliami Vailea.

Raiders: Sebastian Kris, Albert Hopoate, Jarrod Croker, Matthew Timoko, Jordan Rapana, Jack Wighton, Jamal Fogarty, Josh Papali'i, Zac Woolford, Joseph Tapine, Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead, Corey Horsbrugh. Interchange: Tom Starling, Emre Guler, Pasami Saulo, Ata Mariota. Extended bench: Matt Frawley, Nick Cotric, Trey Mooney, Hohepa Puru, ​Ethan Strange.

Referee: Todd Smith