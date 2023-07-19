Happy life, happy league: Shaun Johnson's daddy-daughter moment at Mt Smart a career highlight

Shaun Johnson says walking out for his 201st game with daughter Millah after a massive week was a career highlight.

NRL, round 21: Warriors v Raiders. Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: Friday, July 21, 8pm. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7.40pm.

Shaun Johnson’s life and league career has been on one massive high over the last week but he’s not dizzy enough to talk about the Warriors chances of making another NRL grand final.

Fresh from inking a new one-year extension with the Warriors, meeting his second child and delivering a standout performance when thrashing his old club, the Sharks, 44-12 on Sunday, the superstar halfback isn’t getting carried away despite the Warriors fast honing in on their first top eight finals appearance since 2018.

“Let’s not go there,” he said when asked if the club was heading towards its third grand final. “It’s crazy to even hear a question about whether we can make the grand final considering where these conversations probably were a handful of months ago,” Johnson said when speaking to media on Wednesday.

“We know what we believe, we know what we can do.”

Much like his own career, that seemed destined to fizzle out into the rugby league abyss about this time 12 months ago when the club was stranded in Australia and struggling on the field, the Warriors have flipped the script under new coach Andrew Webster in 2023 with 11 wins to be sitting in fifth, immediately behind Friday night’s opponents, the Canberra Raiders.

“Being back here this year has been so special and I feel like I’m not ready to hang them up just yet,” Johnson said of continuing his NRL career into 2024.

Loving the environment under Webster, loving winning and loving life, Johnson admits he’s playing with less pressure, more freedom but also more direction.

“It’s not just the wins that make me want to re-sign, it’s a big part of it because you want to have success but certainly that enjoyment factor and being part of something special and creating something special is the main driver.”

Johnson and his wife, Silver Fern Kayla Johnson, welcomed their second child, Sachi, a baby sister for Millah, on Friday, the day after he extended his contract with the Warriors and before scoring a vital and impressive win over the Sharks, but that victory was arguably not even his highlight of Sunday at Mt Smart.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Shaun and Kayla Johnson welcomed their second child into the world on Friday.

In a heartwarming moment, Johnson walked out in front of more than 24,000 fans, with Millah in his arms to celebrate his 201st match for the club – after his 200th was played in Sydney the previous week.

“Being able to share that moment with her and see her eyes lite up when she gets to see what it looks like for me to walk out there,” Johnson said. “It’s those sort of moments, as you get older, you certainly value and it just makes it so special.”

He revealed Kayla Johnson, who was watching on from home, had a tear in her eye watching the special moment.

“It’s a week I’ll probably never experience again in my life, we had so much going on, but to be able to cap it off how we did on Sunday, it makes it really special.”

Re-signing with the club was not something that was timed to come on the same week as the birth of his second daughter.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Shaun Johnson has re-signed with the Warriors to play on next season.

“When they were able to present something, it was signed,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t going to muck around with it.”

Starting fresh after a disaster of a 2022, that included losing then-head coach Nathan Brown part way through the season, Johnson feels he’s been able to leave baggage from previous seasons behind.

Despite the form he is in, Johnson even joked a press conference should be shut down because he was getting too much praise heaped on him.

“It’s not on me,” he said. “I’m doing my job and I’m the one that’s getting a lot of the praise but I can’t do anything if I don’t have my front rowers doing their job, if I don’t have our OB’s [outside backs] doing their job, it’s a real collective effort.

“We know our game plan is bigger than any one individual.”

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (capt). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Mitchell Barnett, Tom Ale, Freddy Lussick. Extended bench: Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran, Ronald Volkman, Taine Tuaupiki, Viliami Vailea.

Raiders: Sebastian Kris, Albert Hopoate, Jarrod Croker, Matthew Timoko, Jordan Rapana, Jack Wighton, Jamal Fogarty, Josh Papali'i, Zac Woolford, Joseph Tapine, Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead, Corey Horsbrugh. Interchange:Tom Starling, Emre Guler, Pasami Saulo, Ata Mariota. Interchange: Matt Frawley, Nick Cotric, Trey Mooney, Hohepa Puru, ​Ethan Strange.

Referee: Todd Smith