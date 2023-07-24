Warriors face favourable NRL season run-in as Shaun Johnson kicks on

The Warriors made the early pace against the Warriors before holding on to win in golden point time.

Warriors fans can approach the NRL run-in with some optimism as Shaun Johnson continues to kick on – literally.

The get-out-of-jail 21-20 golden point win over the Raiders at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday now has the Warriors in third place with a top-four finish in the crosshairs for the first time since 2007.

It was the third time this year the Warriors have won before a bye week, and coach Andrew Webster said that always made the break “more enjoyable’’.

The Warriors now face their final five fixtures against rivals from outside the top-eight.

They resume on August 4 with an away trip to the 13th-placed Gold Coast Titans, than there is an eight-day gap before another roadie to the struggling Wests Tigers, currently 17th on the log.

Then it is back to their Mt Smart fortress for consecutive home games against the Manly Sea Eagles (12th) and the Dragons (15th).

Phil Walter/Getty Images Shaun Johnson of the Warriors (L) celebrates his winning field goal against the Raiders with Luke Metcalf.

Their regular season wraps up with a tricky away trip to Brisbane to face Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins new boys, currently 14th, but stacked with Kiwis test players including brothers Jesse and Kenny Bromwich and point-scoring machine wing Jamayne Isaako.

No NRL game is a lay down misere, but if the Warriors can maintain their strict focus and form, a top–four playoffs spot is within their grasp.

Asked by Stuff if the Warriors had another level to go to heading towards the finals, Webster said: “I just think where we’re at now is not going to get it done. But I’m confident we can get to where we need to be. Every good team improves each week from now on, and we need to be one of those teams. I’m happy where we’re at ... we’re not there yet, but I’m confident we can be.”

Certainly, the Warriors’ key players are making NRL critics sit up and take notice, with boom prop Addin Fonua-Blake and Johnson leading the way.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Addin Fonua-Blake is having the best season of his Warriors career.

Fonua-Blake leads the NRL for post-contact metres (1118) after reeling off another 89m against the Raiders.

Johnson’s golden point field goal earned the Warriors their win and his general kicking has been excellent all season.

The 32-year-old playmaker is top of the NRL lists for kick metres (9567), all kicks (312) and attacking kicks (153), is third for try assists (19) and fifth for points (146).

Wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who crossed the chalk against Canberra, is fifth on the tries chart, but has the highest strike-rate in the NRL with 15 tries in 12 games.

One of the more mind-boggling statistics from Friday was captain Tohu Harris’ 50 tackles in 54 minutes, behind only hooker Wayde Egan (55) and second rower Jackson Ford (51), who both played the full 82 minutes (regular time plus golden point).

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (R) at the Warriors in 2018, celebrating a win with Shaun Johnson.

Meanwhile, star recruit Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has confirmed his likely to kick off as a centre for the Warriors next season.

The one-time Dally M NRL player of the year is returning to rugby league in 2024 after two years with the Blues in Super Rugby and three caps for the All Blacks.

Tuivasa-Sheck made 195 NRL appearances from his 2012 debut for the Roosters to his departure from the Warriors in 2021.

His early seasons were spent on the wing, but he was exclusively a fullback during his first spell in Auckland from 2016 to 2021.

Photosport The 2023 form of Warriors wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (L) and fullback Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad (C) could see Roger Tuivasa-Sheck moved to the centres next year.

But another Warriors returnee Charnze Nicol-Klokstad has been going great guns at the back in his first year back from the Raiders, leading to speculation that Tuivasa-Sheck could be deployed at centre.

While the 30-year-old has never started a NRL game in an edge role, he confirmed centre was his likely destination.

"From the chat, I'm going in as a centre," Tuivasa-Sheck told the Morning Shift podcast.

"I'm going in as a centre for pre-season and then we'll see what happens from there.

"I'm just front-line now. When I'm fullback, I'm just coasting from side to side.

"This time, I'm leading the kick-chase. I'm making sure I'm getting the edge [defence], I'm owning my edge.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Warriors celebrate their golden point win over the Raiders.

WARRIORS’ 2023 RUN-IN

Round 22: Bye.

Round 23, August 4: v Gold Coast Titans (away).

Round 24, August 12, v Wests Tigers (away).

Round 25, August 18, v Manly Sea Eagles (home).

Round 26, August 25, v St George-Illawarra Dragons (home).

Round 27, September 2: v Dolphins (away).