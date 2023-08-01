Warriors' Bald Brothers reunited for clash against Titans on Gold Coast

Jazz Tevaga is likely to play against the Titans on Friday night.

NRL Titans v Warriors Where: Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast. When: Friday, August 4, 8pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7.40pm.

The bald brothers are back together, as Jazz Tevaga returns to the Warriors team for Friday’s game against the Titans on the Gold Coast and on the interchange bench with Dylan Walker.

Tevaga has been out of the Warriors team since injuring his calf against the Storm in round eight and the last time he and Walker began a game on the interchange bench together was against the Knights in round six.

When they have both been used as impact players together they’ve been able to give the Warriors a big lift when they’re brought on midway through the first half.

Tevaga has been named on the extended interchange bench, but if he gets through the rest of the week fine he is expected to play.

David Neilson/Photosport Dylan Walker was last on the interchange bench with Jazz Tevaga in round six.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has named the same 17 that won the golden point thriller against the Raiders two weeks ago.

If Tevaga isn’t available, Bayley Sironen is in line to make his 50th appearance for the Warriors, but it will likely be him or Josh Curran who falls out of the 17 if Tevaga is cleared to play.

Following last weekend’s bye, the Titans fixture could be seen as the start of the run home for the Warriors before they play finals footy for the first time since 2018.

Not that anyone at the club would say it, but it would be tough to handpick five better teams to play against to finish off the regular season.

After the Titans, they play Wests Tigers in Hamilton, then the Sea Eagles and Dragons at Mt Smart Stadium and wrap up against the Dolphins in Brisbane.

As always though, the Warriors aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

“We’re doing good,” fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad said.

“We’re in good stead and set our season out really well. But I just believe you can’t get too far ahead of yourself.

"Really, we haven’t achieved anything. We’re in the top four ant the moment and that’s just how it is at the moment.

"We’ve got a really big five weeks of rugby league coming up and it will be a week by week mentality.”

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Bunty Afoa, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran. Reserves: Jazz Tevaga, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Tom Ale, Ronald Volkman.