Warriors refreshed for final push to secure top four spot on ladder

In previous seasons Warriors fans would be nervous going into games their team was expected to win feeling even more nervous, but this season isn’t like others.

The Warriors are the strong favourites to defeat the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium on Friday night and really, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be picking up their 13th win of the season.

For the record, the Warriors haven’t won more than nine games in any season since 2018.

Although the Titans caused an upset by beating the Cowboys last week, they would need to step up another level to defeat the Warriors.

Of help to the Warriors is that they come into this game fresh from a bye week and it was a good opportunity to recharge the batteries before the final push for a top four finish.

“I went back home, saw some family in Sydney and out that way,” Warriors hooker Wayde Egan said of his break.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Warriors produced a golden-point win in their last hit out, against the Raiders.

“It was a good refresh and good to be able to get away from the game for a bit after 21 weeks. So it was good to refresh, then get back into work again this week.

There were also a few sore bodies because of the amount of games we’ve played.”

The Warriors have only lost one game over the past two months, against the Rabbitohs on June 30.

They go into round 23 third on the ladder and need to win three of their remaining five games to lock in their place for finals footy.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster wouldn’t know that, because he says he never looks at the ladder, but Egan says he has had a peak.

“You see it pop up, but we take it week by week and definitely don’t get ahead of ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve got a long way to go to be the best and we’ll just take it a week at a time and try to improve.

When quizzed on what those improvements need to be, Egan said it was around being consistent for 80 minutes.

“I thought we lost a few moments against the Raiders,” he said.

“We dominated for most of the game, but towards the back end, we didn’t close it out. “We were probably lucky to get away with the win in the end. We reviewed that pretty hard and know how to combat that better if it comes around again.”

Last weekend all players taped over the NRL or NRLW logos on their jerseys, as part of their ongoing CBA dispute. That won’t happen this weekend, so the Warriors never got to be a part of that protest as they were on a bye.

But the media boycott on match days continues and there is also the possibility the players will look at boycotting the Dally M Awards or delaying kick off times to escalate their industrial action unless

Even though the Warriors are on the other side of the Tasman, Egan says they’re fully engaged with the RLPA’s battle.

“There are a few RLPA delegates in our team and I’m a part of that,” Egan said.

“With the other guys in the team we chat to the RLPA pretty regularly.

“We’re on board with the wider playing group and as a collective we’re hoping that a deal gets done and with an industrial relations officer that comes to the forefront pretty soon.”

Egan said they also share the same frustrations about the lack of progress about a new CBA that their colleagues in Australia feel.

“We’re all NRL players and have the same views on stuff like that,” Egan said.

“It’s all to get a better deal for the players and make sure we’re looked after off the field.

“We’ll continue to support the boys over there that are doing a good job.”

AT A GLANCE

FACT BOX

Titans v Warriors

Where: Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

When: Friday, August 4, 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4

Referee: Ben Cummins

Rabbitohs: AJ Brimson, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Brian Kelly, Aaron Schoup, Phillip Sami, Kieran Foran, Tanah Boyd; Moeaki Fotuaika, Sam Verrills, Isaac Liu, David Fifita, Joe Stimson, Erin Clark. Interchange: Jayden Campbell, Chris Randall, Klee Haas, Isaac Fa’asuamaleaui. Reserves: Keen Kini, Jacob Alick, Joe Vuna, Kruise Leeming, Ken Maumalo.

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Bunty Afoa, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran. Reserves: Jazz Tevaga, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Tom Ale, Ronald Volkman.