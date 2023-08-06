Andrew Webster wants to coach Warriors 'forever'

Andrew Webster has no desire to coach an Australian NRL club.

Andrew Webster wants to build a dynasty at the Warriors and aims to coach the club for as long as possible.

Webster has been a revelation during his first season at the Warriors and they look set to finish in the top eight for the first time since 2018.

Webster has emerged as one of the best young coaches in the NRL and someone who has the potential to take the Warriors to their first Premiership.

Arguably the biggest mistake the Warriors ever made was not offering Ivan Cleary a long-term deal and allowing him to leave after making the Grand Final in 2011.

The Warriors’ track record of Australian coaches sticking around for long isn’t great either, with Todd Payten and Nathan Brown both deciding they didn’t want to live in New Zealand.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Andrew Webster was able to quickly turnaround the Warriors’ fortunes.

Given what’s happened this season, it would probably be a Warriors fans’ worst nightmare if Webster said he wanted to head back to Australia for ‘family reasons’ then within a year or two coached another team to a Premiership.

However, Webster says he has no intention to relocate to the other side of the Tasman and isn’t interested in coaching any other NRL club.

“For me I couldn’t be happier here,” said Webster, who is contracted through to the end of the 2025 season.

“We have lived here in New Zealand before, loved it last time and that’s why we wanted to come back.

“My wife is loving it. We’re building a family and my son is a Kiwi. I’ve got no interest [in leaving].

“If the club want me, I want to stay here. That’s all I want.”

It’s Webster’s goal to bring long-term success to the Warriors, not just bring the best out of the current players, but also shaping the next wave of talent.

“My goal is to be here forever,” he said.

“I want to see the next generation come through and I want to coach them.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Andrew Webster is fascinated at how Sir Alex Ferguson was able to continually reinvent himself at Manchester United.

“I want to be here like Wayne Bennett was at the Broncos, Craig Bellamy is at the Storm, Trent Robinson at the Roosters and Ivan now in Penrith.

“I don’t want to leave. There are so many reasons for that. I feel like this place suits me and I suit this place.

“The support from the club by Mark Robinson (owner) and Cameron George (CEO), has been really cool.

“We’ve got something set up really well and it’s only going to get better. We’ve only had one crack at it, we’ve had one preseason and there are more things we’ve got to offer as a group together.

“Then, if you’re happy off the field, why would you leave?”

Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, Bill Belichick at Patriots and the San Antonio Spurs’ Gregg Popovic are three people who stayed in charge of their teams for decades, guided them to greatness and they’ve had the careers that all coaches aspire to have.

Wayne Drought/NZPA The Warriors made a big mistake in not offering Ivan Cleary a long-term deal at the club.

“I don’t look at the ones that haven’t done that and look differently on them,” Webster said.

"But the ones who’ve done it, the thing for me is I wonder how they’ve reinvented themselves.

"I’d love to go through that process of how do you make sure it’s not stale for the players and they’re enjoying it?

“Also, when you have a new generation of players, how do you make them successful? “It’s about development and also the need to buy the right players to keep us going.

“Those challenges Alex Ferguson would have had in reinventing himself and the team, but still keeping the core of what keeps you winning and the club’s identity, I’m interested in that.

“The Melbourne Storm haven’t changed their identity, but they’ve changed the way they’ve done things.

“There’s no Cameron Smith, Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk, Ryan Hoffman or Greg Inglis there any more, but they’re still winning games.”

Before coming to the Warriors, Webster spent two years working as an assistant to Cleary at the Panthers. Cleary is building a dynasty at the club and has shown Webster how it can be done.

“I turned up at Penrith at a good time,” Webster said.

“They won 17 in a row the year before, then got beat in the Grand Final against Melbourne.

“I saw a group of players that were so devastated, they did all that hard work and didn’t win.

“I saw how hard they worked and were willing to do anything to win, particularly in that next season, with all the injuries they had.

“That finals series was crazy, we lost the first finals game and then won every game from there.

“The next year I couldn’t believe how professional they were around the whole season, to stay hungry and go back to back.

“They were mentally up for three years really and this year they’re having a crack at being there for four years.

“So I came in and saw a group of players that was so hungry to win anything. It was more the way they trained, they were so competitive in everything they did. They wanted to win and that was important.”