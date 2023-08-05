Ugly wins not pleasing Warriors coach Andrew Webster

NRL teams get the same number of points from ugly wins as pretty ones, but Warriors coach Andrew wasn’t happy with how his team picked up two points in the 28-18 win against the Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

Despite playing with 12 players on the field for over an hour, the Titans were tied at 18-18 against the Warriors with eight minutes to play and it was only late tries from Tohu Harris and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak that secured the win.

“We’re all in there now understanding it was ugly, but it’s just not where we want to be,” Webster said.

“The Titans with 12 men, to do what they did, they came to play and made us work for it. But we’ve got to make some adjustments when different things change.

“Our boys tried hard again tonight, so when you’re a coach and you know that, you’re proud of it.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 04: Taine Tuaupiki of the Warriors makes a break during the round 23 NRL match between Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on August 04, 2023 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

“But the way we executed and the way we played, is just not where we want to be or want to do.”

A key moment was the sending off of Moeaki Fotuaika for a shoulder charge to the head of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

Webster was reluctant to talk about the sending off but said his fullback recovered well. However, he’ll be forced to miss next weekend’s game against Wests Tigers in Hamilton.

“I’ll leave that to the judiciary,” he said of the incident.

“He obviously got hit in the head. He’s concussed, he’s doing OK. He’s talking well.

“It’s hard to say how they’re doing when they get concussed, but as far as where he was when he hit the ground and where he is now, he’s really good considering.

“He’s safe and we’re happy about that.”

NRL PHOTOS/PHOTOSPORT Marata Niukore was sin binned for slapping David Fifita.

The Warriors fullback has had a number of concussions this year, along with Wade Egan and Watene-Zelezniak.

Webster said he leaves it to the Warriors’ medical team to determine whether there are any issues with Nicoll-Klokstad’s repeat concussions.

“I’d only be concerned if the medical team are concerned,” he said.

“I think he had one like that a long time ago. This year he’s had a couple of minor ones, but he did have one like that really early in the season, so there’s been a bit of a gap.

“I always ask people when you get hit in the head, does it matter who you are? Is that going to happen if you’ve had one in the past or haven’t.

“That was one of those ones where it would have been the same result for any player.”

It was another stunning performance from Shaun Johnson on the Gold Coast as he scored two tries in the first half and set up a couple more over the second 40 minutes.

Webster said Johnson was able to read how the Titans were defending and make adjustments.

“They were coming hard past the ball defensively and Shaun showed us the way by dummying, digging in and he made two tries in the first half,” he said.

“In the second half, he was like ‘we’ve got to change our mindset here,’.

“We kicked early, put it in the corner, got a repeat and a try out of it. All from his mentality about the long game, playing tough and doing it that way through a long kick and a long chase and then we got the results from it.

“A couple of times we let them off the hook through it, but his mentality was that were going to grind them in the second half and he’s playing great footy.”