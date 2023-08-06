Warriors seek improvement for run of home games as playoffs approach

When a video montage of the Warriors’ 2023 season is made or the highlights of this year’s campaign written up on the team’s Wikipedia page, it’s unlikely to include any mention of the 28-18 win over the Titans.

The victory, and the Storm’s loss to the Panthers later on Friday night, increases the prospect of the Warriors finishing in the top four for the first time since 2007.

But it wasn’t a game that will live long in people’s memories and nor was it one where the Warriors played as well as they can.

“We were clearly below our best, but having said that, winning games in the NRL is hard,” Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar said.

“We felt in the first half we tried to play around them too much, instead of playing more direct and through them, to try to get some momentum and see what we could create off the back of that.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images The Warriors players weren’t happy after their game on the Gold Coast, even though they won.

“They’re a team that gave us a different look, they were very aggressive on their edges and we needed to adapt a bit sooner to the way they were defending.

“An indication of that was the amount of flick passes we tried under pressure and when you’re playing a team that’s got so much speed in it, It’s a dangerous way to attack.”

Defensively, the Warriors were solid against the Titans, but Agar says there improvements that can be made everywhere.

“When you look at how we conceded tries, they were a dummy half barge over, one from a kick and once from an intercept. So with a lot of their threats, we nullified them quite well,” he said.

“But we weren’t at our best, so it’s still nice to come away with a win. After a bye and a bit of time off, it was a game where we never truly found our rhythm.”

The Warriors spend their next three weeks in New Zealand, with an ‘away’ game against Wests Tigers in Hamilton, followed by the Sea Eagles and Dragons at Mt Smart Stadium.

“We travelled for nine of our first 12 rounds and two of those were home games (in Wellington and Napier),” Agar said.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Dylan Walker and David Fifita go head to head at Cus Super Stadium.

“So we always know if we could hold our gloves up over that period then later on in the season it would go the other way.

“But I can’t stand it when people say we’ve got a soft run in, because there aren’t any easy games and I didn’t hear too many people say how difficult a start we had.

“We knew we’d have some time in New Zealand during this run in, but at the same time, you can’t look at the league table and see we’re at home and playing a team in the bottom six, so it’s going to be an easy game. It doesn’t work like that.”

Ahead of the game in Hamilton, Agar said it will be business as usual for the coaches and players and they’ll review and prepare in exactly the same way they have all year.

“That’s been a hallmark of our season,” he said.

‘Don’t get too carried away on wins, don’t get too carried away on defeats. But look at the game and we’ve got an analytical bunch of guys.

“You’ve got to be careful that when we came into the changing room after this game that it doesn’t feel like a loss.

“The players are disappointed with a number of aspects of our performance, but at the end of the day we won.

"We also know we have to improve and the team has shown throughout the year that they have been able to improve on performances week by week and there are areas of our game we know we need to fix up.”