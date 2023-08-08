Warriors coach Andrew Webster urges fans to stay off field in Hamilton

A pitch invader during the NRL round 13 match between the Warriors and Broncos at McLean Park in Napier,

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has a message to fans going to Saturday’s game against Wests Tigers in Hamilton; enjoy yourself, but stay off the field.

The Warriors’ games in Wellington and Napier this season were blighted by pitch invaders, particularly at the latter as the Warriors players lost their momentum due to the constant stoppages to remove spectators from the field in the 26-22 defeat to the Broncos.

There are fears that the same could happen at FMG Stadium on Saturday night and security will be stepped up for what is officially a Tigers home game.

Webster has urged Warriors fans to remain in the stands and warned that further pitch invasions could impact future games the Warriors play around New Zealand.

“I’d never want to be a party pooper, that’s not my style,” Webster said.

“But we want to create momentum throughout the whole performance and it’s hard to create momentum when people are running on the field.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Te Maire Martin is due back from his broken leg in a couple of weeks’ time.

“We want NRL teams to want to take games to all these towns, we want other NRL clubs to think ‘wow, did you see that sell out? Think how much money we could make if we took a game to that venue.’

“If they do that and our fans are loud, screaming, being lunatics like we love them being, then it’s a good thing.

“We’ve got the best fans ever, but when people jump on the field, we lose momentum as a footy team and as a club and a country.

“I don’t think they’d want to go back and take games there and I don’t want fans to miss out on those opportunities, because we love them and the support we’ve had this year has been amazing."

For Saturday’s game Shaun Johnson and Luke Metcalf will again partner in the halves, with Taine Tuaupiki filling in at fullback for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, because of the NRL’s concussion protocols.

Five-eighth Te Maire Martin is expected to be back from his broken leg for the clash against the Dragons in the penultimate round of the regular season.

But a quandary Webster faces is whether to recall the more experienced Martin once he’s fit, or stick with Metcalf, who’s established a good combination with Johnson.

“The thing for me is that there’s so much to happen between now and then. A week in rugby league is crazy,” Webster said.

“If that happens, I want that headache. I want a good headache and I thought we had that at the weekend with the forward pack for the first time all season,” he said, referring to Bunty Afoa dropping out of the 17.

“If that happens (with Martin), we’ll make the right decision at that time, but now it’s not even crossing our minds, because we’re happy with the combination that’s there.

“I feel like Luke is making really good progress. He’s got to work on things and Shaun is building a combination with him.”

Webster says he has no hard and fast philosophy on how to introduce players back to the team who’ve been injured and looks at it case by case.

“On the weekend I felt like Jazz (Tevaga) needed 20 minutes and didn’t feel like he’d learn the lessons he needed to learn in reserve grade, but some players might need that.

“Te Maire’s situation could be completely different, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.

“Charnze for example, he’s going to come back (next weekend) even if Taine is the best player on the field this week, Taine knows that.

“That’s just where that is at the moment. Next year or the year after, that could be a different story.”

AT A GLANCE

Tigers: Jahream Bula, David Nofoaluma, Starford To’a, Asu Kepaoa, Junior Tupou, Daine Laurie, Luke Brooks; Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’i, John Bateman, Fonda Pole. Interchange: Jake Simpkin, Alex Seyfarth, Alex Twal, Shawn Blore. Reserves: Justin Matamua, Aitasi James, Triston Reilly, Josh Feledy, Kit Laulilii

Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran. Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Edward Kosi, Bunty Afoa, Viliame Vailea, Ronald Volkman.