'I would be surprised if he doesn’t win': Benji Marshall tips Shaun Johnson for Dally M Medal

NRL, round 24: Wests Tigers v Warriors. Where: Waikato Stadium, Hamilton. When: Saturday, 7:30pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7:10pm.

Benji Marshall didn’t need prompting in tipping Shaun Johnson for the Dally M Medal after his career-best form which has the Warriors’ loyal fan base excited again.

The Kiwis great is this week tasked with figuring out how his struggling Wests Tigers team can stop the Warriors’ star halfback when they clash in front of a sellout crowd in Hamilton’s first NRL match since 2017 on Saturday night.

Marshall, whose Tigers sit bottom in his first year as coach with mentor Tim Sheens, chuckled when admitting the club had tried to bring the 32-year-old back to Sydney before he re-signed with the Warriors on a one-year extension until 2024.

Johnson has been inspirational for the Auckland club, who sit third on the ladder with four rounds left and a first top-four finish in 16 years could soon be secured. The Tigers are favourites for back-to-back wooden spoons after nine successive defeats.

“When the Warriors are good, rugby league in New Zealand is good. It was no secret that we tried to lure Shaun Johnson over the ditch, but I understand all the reasons he wants to be home,” Marshall said.

“The way he’s playing, I would be very surprised if he doesn’t win the Dally M.

“You never know, the way he’s going, he’ll be a big chance.”

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times Benji Marshall was mobbed by Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga students in Huntly on Thursday.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is the only Warriors player to have won the Dally M Medal, the award given to the NRL’s best player, after his excellent season at fullback when the club last made the play-offs in 2018.

The Tigers were welcomed to Waikato in one of Kiwi rugby league’s heartlands, Huntly, at the Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga school where there was a pōwhiri for Marshall and the squad on Thursday.

Marshall was happy to talk about one of his former international halves partners in great detail, in between selfies and signing autographs, jerseys and shoes for hundreds of kids.

He retired from playing in 2021 and last lined up with Johnson for the Kiwis in 2019.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Shaun Johnson and Benji Marshall last played together for the Kiwis in 2019.

Johnson’s performances for the Warriors – either side of three years with Cronulla from 2019-21 – have often been scrutinised for not matching his undoubted talent, although his 10th season with the club in 2023 has arguably been his best.

“Shaun has always been one of my favourite players to watch,” Marshall said.

“When he gets criticised, I find it hard to take and hard to hear because it’s unfair.

“If you watch his game closely this year, he’s putting his body on the line defensively and has like a 92% tackle efficiency. For a half, that’s phenomenal.

“He’s also doing the tough things, running the footy and taking the line on, which are the things people love to see Shaun Johnson do.

“When he’s doing that, it’s better for the team. He’s their guy. It’s why we tried to sign him.”

Marshall also praised the job done by his “really good mate”, Andrew Webster, in his first season as an NRL head coach.

He worked under him at the Tigers before Webster joined the Penrith Panthers as an assistant in 2020 and said he was the perfect fit for the Warriors job.

“To see what he’s done with that team, it’s been a massive turnaround,” Marshall said.

The Warriors have finished near the bottom with the Tigers in recent seasons, with the last three disrupted by Covid-19. The club had to spend most of that time in Australia.

SKY SPORT The Warriors needed late tries to beat the 12-man Titans.

Saturday’s Hamilton fixture is officially a home match for the Tigers and Marshall said it was a privilege to bring it across the ditch. The Tigers are the only club to make that gesture.

“We’re really proud to get this opportunity to repay the Warriors for their sacrifice,” Marshall said.

“I don’t think it’s talked about enough, how much effort that required for them to give up their lives here in New Zealand – players and staff – for the game to carry on.

“I think karma has hit because the way they’ve been playing has been impressive.”

AT A GLANCE

Tigers: Jahream Bula, David Nofoaluma, Starford To’a, Asu Kepaoa, Junior Tupou, Daine Laurie, Luke Brooks; Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau (c), David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’i, John Bateman, Fonda Pole. Interchange: Jake Simpkin, Alex Seyfarth, Alex Twal, Shawn Blore. Reserves: Justin Matamua, Aitasi James, Triston Reilly, Josh Feledy, Kit Laulilii.

Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran. Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Edward Kosi, Bunty Afoa, Viliame Vailea, Ronald Volkman.