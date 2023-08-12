Wests Tigers proud of taking home NRL game against Warriors to Hamilton

Wests Tigers have a strong connection with New Zealand, with seven of the starting team to play the Warriors on Saturday being born on this side of the Tasman.

When the Warriors were going through their three years stuck in Australia, plenty of NRL clubs made noises about how the players’ sacrifices should be recognised once the team was back in New Zealand.

There were talks about the NRL allowing them to play all of their home games this side of the Tasman in 2023. Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy even suggested giving the Warriors a four to six point head start this season.

Yet, when it came down to it, it was all talk. It was never realistic that the Warriors would be given extra points on the ladder, but none of the clubs did anything tangible to recognise the sacrifices made by the Warrior. That is, apart from Wests Tigers.

The Tigers have taken their home game against the Warriors on Saturday to Hamilton and will be rewarded with a sellout crowd at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said he felt it was the right thing to do, to acknowledge what the Warriors have been through in a meaningful way.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said Cameron George came up with the idea of playing this weekend’s game in Hamilton.

“The sacrifices that they made as a club and as individuals, moving their whole families over to Australia, not giving the public here in New Zealand community rugby league for over 1000 days, that’s a sacrifice I personally thought was unbelievable,” Pascoe said.

“It kept the game going, it kept people employed. There were some really tough times during the pandemic, but they kept people motivated to keep going when times were pretty hard.

“When the opportunity arose and we discussed what we should be doing in terms of home games this year, we really pushed for this to happen, to pay our respect back to the Warriors and the whole community here in New Zealand.”

There are always plenty of cities around New Zealand eager to host the Warriors. Wellington and Napier were awarded Warriors home games this season, but Pascoe said the decision for the Tigers to take their game to Hamilton came after discussions with Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“Cameron and I had several conversations,” Pascoe said.

“We talked about some bigger plans and what we could be doing, to foster the game of rugby league in New Zealand collectively.

“Hamilton was a suggestion he came up with and the Hamilton Council have been outstanding.

“The NRL has been really supportive and obviously the Warriors have come to the party as well.

“We think it’s a great result and something we can all be proud of.”

There is a strong connection between the Tigers and New Zealand. Benji Marshall is the club’s assistant coach, while Jahream Bula, Starford To’a, Asu Kepaoa, Junior Tupou, Stefano Utoikamanu, Isaiah Papali’i and Fonua Pole from the starting team on Saturday were all born in New Zealand.

Pascoe says part of what Wests Tigers are about is spreading the game of rugby league, as well as looking at opportunities to increase their fan base.

“We took a game to regional NSW too, to Tamworth,” Pascoe said.

“I think it’s our responsibility as an elite organisation within the NRL, to look at how to grow the game.

“It comes through having these games and bringing the world’s best athletes from the world's best game, to the backyards of these communities.

“The participation and the growth off that gives strength to the whole competition and rugby league as a whole.

“The idea is that if you’re not a supporter of the Warriors, become a supporter of Wests Tigers, but most importantly be a supporter of rugby league.”

SKY SPORT The Warriors needed late tries to beat the 12-man Titans.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has praised the Tigers for the gesture of bringing their home game to New Zealand.

“It’s not easy when you take one of your home games somewhere else,” Webster said.

“With the Magic Round, that was our home game [against the Panthers] and I would have liked to have had it at home.

“But that’s what’s best for the game and our club in that situation, so I’m not throwing my toys out about that one.

“To give up a home game is always tough and you’re giving away and advantage. But I feel like they’ve got the integrity of the game at heart.

“It was a big call from them and done a great job. I appreciate it. I hope Hamilton repays them and they’re the second-best team on the night!”

AT A GLANCE

FACT BOX

Tigers v Warriors

Where: FMG Stadium, Hamilton

When: Saturday, August 12, 7.30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sport 4

Referee: Chris Butler

Tigers: Jahream Bula, David Nofoaluma, Starford To’a, Asu Kepaoa, Junior Tupou, Daine Laurie, Luke Brooks; Stefano Utoikamanu, Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali’i, John Bateman, Fonda Pole. Interchange: Jake Simpkin, Alex Seyfarth, Alex Twal, Shawn Blore. Reserves: Justin Matamua, Aitasi James, Triston Reilly, Josh Feledy, Kit Laulilii

Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran. Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Edward Kosi, Bunty Afoa, Viliame Vailea, Ronald Volkman.