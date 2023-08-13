Eden Park looming as NRL playoff home ground for Warriors, instead of Mt Smart

Kevin Locke fending off James Maloney of the Roosters during a Warriors game at Eden Park in 2013.

The Warriors look more likely to host a playoff game at Eden Park rather than Mt Smart Stadium at the end of the season.

The Warriors entered this weekend’s round third on the ladder and are in with a good chance of finishing in the top four for the first time since 2007.

The last time they hosted a playoff game was in 2008 when, in the semifinals, they defeated the Roosters 30-13 at Mt Smart Stadium.

Since then, the NRL has changed the rules around where playoff games can take place and from the second week of the finals, unless an exception is given, the host’s stadium must have a minimum capacity of 25,000.

The biggest crowd the Warriors have had at Mt Smart Stadium this season is 24,012.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Crowds have packed out Eden Park during the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Another factor is that it’s the NRL that takes all the money from finals games, rather than the home club.

With the popularity there has been in attending Warriors games this season the NRL could be more inclined to have the Warriors have a playoff game at Eden Park, rather than the club’s spiritual home at Mt Smart Stadium and Stuff understands this is something the NRL is looking at.

The NRL semifinal games will take place September 15 and 16. Auckland were due to play an NPC game against Waikato at Eden Park on September 15, but in an unprecedented move, this game has been switched to Pakuranga United Rugby Club, freeing up Eden Park.

Of course, the Warriors aren’t quite locked in for a spot in the top eight just yet, but it would take a disastrous run over their remaining three games for them to miss out.

The NRL has started making plans for the Warriors to play finals footy in Auckland, but the club’s CEO Cameron George says he’s reluctant to get involved in preparations, as no home playoff games are yet confirmed.

“The NRL tried to talk to me about it and I said ‘I’m not talking to you about it,’” George said.

“Right now, it’s the furthest thing from our mind and our focus is on this week. They said ‘OK, we appreciate that,’ and then hung up.”

If the teams were to finish on the ladder in the same positions that they are going into round 24, the Warriors would have an away game against the Broncos in a qualifying final in the first week of the playoffs.

If they lost that game, they’d host the winner of the Elimination Final between the Sharks and Knights in the semifinals. If they defeated the Broncos, they’d advance straight through to the Preliminary Finals and host the game. Eden Park is also free that weekend.

There would be mixed feelings from Warriors fans about where to play finals footy in Auckland.

Mt Smart is the club’s spiritual home and they’ve only lost there twice this season, against the Roosters and Rabbitohs.

But a finals game at the stadium would sell out in minutes and by having it at Eden Park it would give more of the club’s fans the opportunity to see a playoff game in Auckland for the first time in 15 years.

The Warriors have played six games at Eden Park previously and have only ever won there once.

Privately, those inside the Warriors can see positives in Eden Park and Mt Smart Stadium as the venue for finals footy, but do believe that the latter is their natural home.

However, until a place in the top four is confirmed, the focus remains on winning all of their remaining games.