Concentration is key for Warriors after Tigers stutters, states Andrew Webster

Warriors coach Andrew Webster says the team’s issues won’t be sorted on the training field, but can only be fixed in the players’ minds.

The Warriors defeated Wests Tigers 30-22 at FMG Stadium in Hamilton on Saturday night to further enhance their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

But it was another patchy performance from the team and they’re struggling to recapture the form they displayed earlier in the season.

Webster acknowledged his team weren’t playing as well as they can, but it’s not something he seems overly concerned about.

“I’m relieved with the two points, its certainly wasn’t one of our better ones,” Webster said.

“The tries we conceded, I didn’t think were us. It was great work by them, I thought the Tigers played really well, but we don’t normally concede tries like that.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak tries to force his way through two defenders.

“You’re not going to be perfect, you’re going to concede points at some stage, hopefully not, but it often happens.

“Their tries, I just think that wasn’t us with the way we conceded them. But we held our nerve, there was a lot of pressure there.

“You’ve got a team that was throwing the ball around, fearless attack with the way they go about it and you’ve got to hold your gloves up and concentrate.

“I don’t think we did that enough, but we were good enough to get the win.”

Webster said the key for the Warriors is to be focused and get rid of the mental lapses.

“It wouldn’t matter how much we practice it, it won’t matter,” he said.

“We could have a million training sessions, but what we need to fix, we can fix in a second, it’s just our mindset, flicking a switch and concentrating for longer.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Adam Pompey scored one of the Warriors’ first half tries against Wests Tigers.

“I feel like before the bye we had lots of momentum, we knew what we were doing. “I still think we know what we’re doing we’re just not concentrating for long periods.

“What we need to fix, isn’t in a training session, it’s in the boys’ heads and I know they can fix it quickly and they will, it doesn’t worry me at all.”

As has been the case all season, Webster isn’t thinking about the finals and what the Warriors need to do to be ready for them. He’s aiming to fix their issues in time for Friday’s game against the Sea Eagles, because for him, it’s always about winning the next game.

“It was like get it right for tonight and get it right for next week. We could have lost that one,” he said.

“Everyone’s talking finals, but seriously we could have lost that one, you’ve got to win every game.

“You come with your best foot forward and we’ve got too much stuff we need to get better at to be lacking concentration.”

Meanwhile, Webster said hooker Wayde Egan was sent to hospital after taking a blow to the neck from David Nofoaluma because they thought it was a safer place for him to be.

"He got hit in the throat and at this stage he’s fine,” he said.

“He’s gone to hospital for a check-up, we’ll know more but it was precautionary.

“When you get hit in the throat and something goes wrong, you want to be in hospital and nothing has gone wrong. So he’s OK and we definitely couldn’t risk him to return.”