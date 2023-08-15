Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad back for Warriors, Mitch Barnett out

NRL: Warriors v Sea Eagles Where: Daniel Anderson Stadium, Auckland. When: Friday, August 18, 8pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7.40pm

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is back in the Warriors team for Friday’s game against the Sea Eagles, while Wayde Egan has been named at hooker, despite picking up a blow to the neck on Saturday.

Nicoll-Klokstad was forced to sit out last weekend’s 30-22 win over Wests Tigers, due to the head knock he picked up in the win over the Titans.

Although Taine Tuaupiki had a strong game on attack last weekend, there was never any doubt about Nicholl-Klokstad coming straight back into the team.

There were doubts whether Egan would play as he needed to go to hospital during last Saturday’s game in Hamilton following Stefano Utoikoamanu putting his forearm into his neck during a tackle.

Bruce Lim/photosport Warriors hooker Wayde Egan gets needed medical attention on the field in Hamilton.

In the only other change Bunty Afoa, who played reserve grade footy last weekend, has been given the No 10 jersey and replaces Mitch Barnett.

Barnett is out for a week, having had stitches below his knee, following a laceration in the Tigers game.

Mathematically the Warriors are already assured of a place in the top eight and they would need to beat the Sea Eagles by a big margin to keep alive the faint hope of making it into the top two.

However, the more realistic challenge for the Warriors over the last three rounds is to stay in the top four and it’s debatable whether it would be preferable to play the Panthers or Broncos in the first week of finals footy.

Mt Smart Stadium will be known as Daniel Anderson Stadium this week, to honour the Warriors’ former head coach and help raise funds, following a spinal cord injury he suffered late last year.

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran. Reserves: Tom Ale, Taine Tuaupiki, Freddy Lussick, Edward Kosi, Ronald Volkman.