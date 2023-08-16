Warriors sharpen mental skills ahead of clash with Sea Eagles

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak didn’t have any problems staying focused when he scored this remarkable try last weekend, but it was an issue in the squad.

The Warriors have been attempting to train like they want to play this week, to overcome the concentration issues which blighted the 30-22 win over Wests Tigers on Saturday.

Given that the Tigers are on target to pick up the wooden spoon, the Warriors should have defeated them far more emphatically than they did in Hamilton and after the game Warriors coach Andrew Webster blamed the team’s mental attitude for the performance.

To fix up the issue in time for Friday’s game against the Sea Eagles in Auckland, Webster has insisted that the players stay switched on for the entirety of their training drills, hoping this will also happen in games.

“If you do a three-minute training drill and you’re good for two minutes 30, that’s not good enough,” Webster said.

“If you’re doing a 10-minute drill and you’re good for eight, that’s not good enough.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Talented Tigers players like Luke Brooks scored when the Warriors weren’t switched on in Hamilton.

“We’re making sure we’re on for every drill and competing until the last whistle, the last moment of every drill.

“If we do that, then hopefully that will translate to 80 minutes. But then also there’s a mental switch they have to flick. So there’s a practice element and a concentration one to stay in the moment and we’ve done a couple of mental skills around that this week.”

The teams around the Warriors on the ladder all had emphatic wins on the ladder last weekend and it could be a concern that Webster’s team isn’t approaching the playoffs in the same hot form that other clubs are.

Webster is aware that the Warriors haven’t been as good in their last couple of games, but he doesn’t feel it’s a technique or training issue, but something that can be sorted by a change in mentality and he’s quizzed the players about that this week.

“I asked them first of all, I said ‘what do you think? Is this good enough? How do you want it to look?’” Webster said.

“What they want marries up with what we want and they want a hard edge about them this week. They want to come out physically to play and they want to get that resilience back for 80 minutes.

“That’s what we want as coaches, so we’re on the same page. It’s not always about me telling them what to do, I want to know what they want.”

Middle forward Mitch Barnett will miss Friday’s game, because of stitches he needed below his knee after the Tigers game, giving Bunty Afoa an opportunity to play in the first grade team again.

The 26-year-old Afoa has played 126 games for the Warriors, with only Shaun Johnson on the current roster having made more appearances for the club (205).

Afoa has often been used by coaches as an impact player, but rarely has he been omitted from the 17.

But that has been the case since Jazz Tevaga came back into the team two weeks ago and Afoa may feel like he needs to make a point on Friday night.

“I sure he does have something to prove, but he hasn’t said that,” Webster said.

“He was like: ‘I understand, all good, what’s best for the team. [But] I want to play.’

“Of course he’s disappointed, but he hasn’t let those emotions linger into the team. He’s been unbelievably professional and all he’s cared about is the team through this process.

“But he knows clearly [what he needs to do]. We’ve had a one on one chat which will stay private, on what things he can get better at.

“But it wasn’t one of those ones where we say ‘Bunty, you’ve played terrible, so you’re dropped.’

“It was just circumstances where we had everyone available and Jazz hadn’t played for a long time and I wanted him to play.

“It’s a good headache to have, but Bunty’s taken it like a trouper and just wants to get better. He wants the team to win and whatever part he plays, he’s on board.”

Meanwhile, Te Maire Martin continues to make progress after breaking his leg and will play next weekend, although it’s not been decided yet whether that will be for the NRL or NSWRL team.