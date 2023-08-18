Dazzling Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's hat-trick helps Warriors beat Sea Eagles

At Daniel Anderson Stadium, Auckland: Warriors 29 (Tohu Harris 7 min, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 11 min, 16 min, 50 min, Marata Niukore 72 min tries; Adam Pompey 4 goals, Shaun Johnson field goal). Sea Eagles 22 (Jake Arthur 1 min, Jason Saab 18 min, 29 min, 37 min tries; Reuben Garrick 3 goals). HT: 16-22

On report: Bunty Afoa (Warriors)

The Warriors recorded another memorable win this season as they defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 29-22 on Friday night.

Wingers Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Jason Saab scored hat-tricks for their teams, but the game was eventually decided by a try from Marata Niukore eight minutes from time.

After a couple of sluggish performances, the Warriors needed a good effort against the Sea Eagles at the temporarily named Daniel Anderson Stadium and while things around their attack were better, their left edge defence was shocking in the first half.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has made a habit of scoring tries like this for the Warriors in 2023.

At one point in the first period the Warriors were leading by 10 points were playing some of their best footy this season, but then it became another week when they switched off and lost concentration.

However, the Warriors defence stayed solid in the second half, not conceding a point, so for the first time in 21 years they have won six games in a row.

Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold made the call to end Josh Schuster’s run at five-eighth, dropping him to the interchange bench and promoting Jake Arthur.

Arthur, who joined the club from the Eels midway through the season, quickly established a good halves combination with Daly Cherry-Evans.

Bunty Afoa needed to make a big impression as he was only back in the Warriors team this week because Mitch Barnett was out due to stitches below his knee.

Afoa did that, but for the wrong reasons as he dropped the ball in the opening minute and from the Sea Eagles next set Arthur scored. Oh, and Afoa got put on report for a late tackle to make the start even worse for him.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Warriors have won their last six NRL games.

But it was only a brief setback for the Warriors as they picked up their first try in the seventh minute with Tohu Harris charging through three defenders on his 10m run to the line.

Four minutes later Watene-Zelezniak scored his 19th try of the season, to make it six games in a row he’s crossed the line and as usual, it was a spectacular dive into the corner.

It didn’t take long for the former Kiwis captain to pick up try No 20, this time scoring up the middle, showing moves that Shaun Johnson would be proud of.

However, some poor left edge defence by the Warriors allowed Jason Saab to score three tries in a row, although for the last one it looked like Haumole Olakau’atu knocked the ball on with his thumb as it went past him.

The Warriors played better at the start of the second half and Watene-Zelezniak became the second player to score a hat-trick as he fended off Reuben Garrick.

Adam Pompey’s conversion locked the scores at 22-22 for the next 22 minutes, but just as the crowd of 24,112 was thinking about a field goal shootout, Niukore burst through the defence for a try.

Just to make sure of the win, Johnson slotted over a field goal in the final minute.

AT A GLANCE

The big moment

Jason Saab’s third try was controversial to say the least as it looked he had like had knocked the ball on. However, referee Todd Smith ruled it a try and even though the bunker looked at it, they didn’t overturn the call.

Match rating

9/10: Plenty of great tries, a close finish and a wonderful atmosphere from the sold out crowd. What else could you want from your footy?

MVP

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak wasn’t the only player score a hat-trick in this game, but unlike Jason Saab, he didn’t have a defence making it easier for him. This incredible season keeps getting better for the Warriors winger.

The big picture

The Sharks’ win over the Cowboys on Thursday night meant the Warriors couldn’t confirm their place in the top four form this game, but it would take a catastrophic failure for them to miss out.