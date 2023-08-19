Warriors star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad apologises for aerial clash with Reuben Garrick

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad says he has apologised to Reuben Garrick after their ugly clash in the 72nd minute of the Warriors’ 29-22 win over the Sea Eagles on Friday night, and it was accepted.

Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold blasted officials in his post-match press conference for not awarding a penalty against Nicoll-Klokstad, something which could have changed the outcome of the game.

With the scores locked at 22-22, Daly Cherry-Evans attempted a field goal. It was charged down by Nicoll-Klokstad and bounced back towards Garrick.

Nicoll-Klokstad continued running towards the ball, but as it approached Garrick it bounced high.

Garrick leapt and as Nicoll-Klokstad couldn’t slow down, he clipped Garrick’s legs, sending him flying and landing on his back and injured him. However, Nicoll-Klokstad wasn’t penalised for the incident.

When asked about it after the game, Seibold didn’t hold back.

“It was ridiculous. Absolute ridiculous,” Seibold fumed.

“That’s a penalty every day of the week. The rules say it’s not because the ball bounced or it wasn’t a kick, but how many times do we pull tackles up for a slight crusher, give a penalty for slipping up from the chest to the jaw?

“Fair dinkum, let’s be serious. So [if the penalty is awarded] we go two points in front with six [minutes] to go there.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad takes out Reuben Garrick during the Warriors’ late win over the Sea Eagles.

“[However] they get the ball back, Reuben can’t run, we make a poor defensive error, but our fullback can’t run and they’re saying it’s not a dangerous tackle.

“I reckon it’s ridiculous and it’s two weeks in a row. I’ll get a call from Dave Fairleigh (NRL officiating coach), or someone from the NRL tomorrow and they’ll apologise, or say that’s the correct decision and it wasn’t a dangerous tackle.

“It was a dangerous tackle. He’s injured, he couldn’t finish the game. It’s our season on the line, so I am pissed off about it.

“It’s two weeks in a row we’ve got dud decisions against top four teams. You need the bounce of the ball and you need calls to go your way.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the boys, they fought hard, but ultimately weren’t good enough.

“The growth for us is to handle those decisions, but we should have been two in front with six to go. I’m just sick of it.

“I bite my tongue, I’m not a coach who comes out and has a whinge but I’m sick of it.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster, didn’t believe it was a penalty and his fullback was in a situation where he couldn’t do anything other than collide with Garrick.

“The ball bounces off a charge down, rolls, kicks up, like fair game. That’s what the rule is isn’t it?” Webster said.

“Should it be the rule? Yes, because the ball is rolling, kicks up and bounces. Where does everyone want Charnze to go?

“It’s scary, I get it, but Charnze is competing so hard for that football and then Reuben jumps and he clips him.

“Unless I’m wrong and the bunker had an hour to think about it and made the wrong decision. But if that’s the rule, then I don’t see why it should be a penalty.”

Anyone who’s followed the Warriors this season will know Nicoll-Klokstad isn’t the type of person to want to deliberately hurt someone and he insisted it was an accident.

“I went up and apologised and he said it was all good,” Nicoll-Klokstad said.

“I said it was an accident and it was something I regretted straight away. I didn’t realise the ball was going to bounce up that high.

“I went over and apologised to him and he was OK with that.”

However, Nicoll-Klokstad did admit it was a dangerous situation and hopes something like this doesn’t happen again during his career.

“There’s definitely some danger in it,” he said.

“It’s just an accident and I guess if I find myself in that position next time, I’ll have to do better to make sure the player on the other side is a bit more looked after.”