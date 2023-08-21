Warriors skipper hails Andrew 'Lasso' Webster and his 'Diamond Dogs' coaching staff

Warriors coach Andrew Webster claimed it was a 'stitch-up' after captain Tohu Harris likened him to Ted Lasso.

Captain Tohu Harris has dubbed the Warriors’ coaching staff the “Diamond Dogs’’ with coach Andrew Webster as “Ted Lasso’’ after the television comedy-drama character.

His quip came at a post-match press conference following the Warriors’ 29-22 win over Manly on Friday when asked about the impact the entire coaching staff - not just Webster – had had in their resurgent NRL season.

“All the coaches have been outstanding,’’ Harris said as Webster dissolved with laughter, claiming the question was “a stitch-up’’.

“We actually call them the Diamond Dogs, I don’t know if you watch Ted Lasso,’’ Harris said. “They give you a good shoulder to lean on if you need some advice.

“We have Lasso over here,’’ he said, nodding at Webster.

“Justin Morgan’s a very good Roy Kent and Rich Agar’s Coach Beard, and Stace [Stacey Jones] is … Stace the Great.’’

Andrew Cornaga Captain Tohu Harris and coach Andrew Webster share a light moment after Harris likened the Warriors coaches to the Ted Lasso TV show’s ‘Diamond Dogs’.

Returning to serious mode, Harris said the coaching staff had “prepared us well every week and they’ve been positive every week. We’ve come a long way as a club, and a lot of it is down to the work they do”.

The Warriors will be without injured middle row forward Jazz Tevaga for Friday’s game against the Dragons, but front rower Bunty Afoa should be free to play despite being placed on report against Manly.

Afoa was charged with dangerous conduct after a second-minute incident involving Sea Eagles five-eighth Jake Arthur.

But he received a grade one offence, meaning he now faces A$1000 fine, increasing to A$1500 should he fight the charge after being found guilty by the NRL judiciary panel.

Tevaga pulled out of the Manly game after tweaking his hamstring on Thursday.

The middle forward posted on social media he thought his season was over, but Webster was more positive post-game.

“Scans will tell us more, but we don’t think the season is over. He won’t play next week, that’s for sure. Once we get through the next couple of days, we’ll know more.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Dallin Watene-Zelezniak of the Warriors scores one of his three tries against the Sea Eagles.

Meanwhile, Webster hailed Dallin Watene-Zelenziak as the best winger in the NRL after the Kiwi international’s hat-trick against the Sea Eagles.

The Warriors won their sixth game in a row for the first time since 2002.

Watene-Zelezniak has scored in each of the last six matches and now has 21 tries for the season – two off the Warriors’ season record jointly held by Francis Meli and David Fusitu’a.

Second row Marata Niukore scored the match-winning try for the Warriors, who held the Sea Eagles scoreless in the second half after trailing 22-16 at the interval.

Mt Smart Stadium was renamed Daniel Anderson Stadium for the match in honour of the former Warriors coach who has been left a quadriplegic after a body surfing accident.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Shaun Johnson of the Warriors and NBA Basketball player Steven Adams pose for a photo together.

A full-house turned up for the Manly game, which was dedicated to Anderson who was the Warriors coach in 2002 when the club last won six NRL games on the bounce.

“What a night for Ando,” Webster said.

“What the club did for him, and what he did for our club, I thought was awesome.”

Webster said it was an honour “to be part of six wins, the same as what Ando went through with a great side” 21 years ago.

“I hope we can go on and be a great side like they were.”

At Daniel Anderson Stadium, Auckland: Warriors 29 (Tohu Harris 7 min, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 11 min, 16 min, 50 min, Marata Niukore 72 min tries; Adam Pompey 4 goals, Shaun Johnson field goal). Sea Eagles 22 (Jake Arthur 1 min, Jason Saab 18 min, 29 min, 37 min tries; Reuben Garrick 3 goals). HT: Manly 22-16.