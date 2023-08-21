Manly's Reuben Garrick suffered broken back in controversial Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad tackle

NRL: Warriors v Dragons Where: MT Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: Friday, August 25, 8pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7.40pm

Manly’s Reuben Garrick will attempt to play out the season with a fractured back from a controversial tackle that has ARLC chairman Peter V’landys set to explore a potential rule change during the off-season.

Garrick landed heavily on his back in last Friday’s loss to the Warriors after his legs were clipped by Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

The Manly No.1 played out the match in obvious discomfort and scans have since revealed he suffered a “fractured transverse process in his back”, according to the club.

The fracture, to the lower part of Garrick’s back, typically requires more than a month to be fully healed. But with assurances there is minimal chance of doing further damage, Garrick will push to play through the pain against Canterbury on Sunday before a last-round clash with Wests Tigers.

Andrew Cornaga/pHOTOSPORT Reuben Garrick of the Sea Eagles and Warriors fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad clash at Mt Smart Stadium.

Manly coach Anthony Seibold was livid that Nicoll-Klokstad’s contact went unpunished after the Warriors loss, which ended the Sea Eagles’ already slim finals hopes.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley backed the referees call, as did the match review committee given no charge was laid against Nicoll-Klokstad, but V’landys believes the game could benefit from exploring the potential of a rule change.

The NRL rules state that “it is illegal to tackle an opposing player attempting to field a kick on the full whilst the player is in mid-air.

“The catcher must have returned to the ground before being tackled”.

Andrew Cornaga/pHOTOSPORT Reuben Garrick of the Sea Eagles receives medical treatment against the Warriors.

There is no such protection for players if they jump to catch a ball that is passed or bounces, as was the case for Garrick when he leapt to gather a chargedown from a Daly Cherry-Evans field goal attempt.

“Changing the rule will certainly be considered at the end of the year as part of our review into the season,” V’landys said.

“If there is a loophole in player safety, we’ll correct it. That’s our No.1 objective. What’s the difference between a bouncing ball or a high ball if you’re in the air? That’s what we’ll need to weigh up when we sit down and review it.”

Garrick is set to be named in Seibold’s squad later on Tuesday, while marquee star Josh Schuster – who recently re-signed on a lucrative deal worth around A$800,000 (NZ$865,000) – will be dropped to NSW Cup.

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Josh Curran, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jackson Ford, Bayley Sironen, Freddy Lussick. Reserves: Tom Ale, Taine Tuaupiki, Edward Kosi, Te Maire Martin, Kalani Going.

Dragons: Tyrell Sloan, Mathew Feagai, Mosese Suli, Zac Lomax, Mikaele Ravalawa, Talatau Amone, Ben Hunt, Francis Molo, Jacob Liddle, Blake Lawrie, Billy Burns, Dan Russell, Michael Molo. Interchange: Connor Muhleisen, Ryan Couchman, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Zane Musgrove. Reserves: Toby Couchman, Jayden Sullivan, Max Feagai, Sione Finau, Jaiyden Hunt.

Referee: Peter Gough