Warriors want NRL finals footy at Mt Smart, not Eden Park

Shaun Johnson says the Warriors haven’t worked this hard to have an NRL playoff at Eden Park.

Where the Warriors will play finals footy in Auckland is still up in the air, but Johnson and Andrew Webster both say they want it to be at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors are likely to finish third or fourth on the ladder, which would mean an away trip to Penrith or Brisbane in week one and they’d play their next game in Auckland, regardless of the result.

As first revealed by Stuff, the NRL is examining whether to host this game at the club’s regular home at Mt Smart Stadium or have it at Eden Park.

Ticket sales revenue in the finals goes to the NRL, rather than clubs, so the Warriors won’t get any financial benefit or say in where the game is played.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Andrew Webster would like the Warriors to play finals footy at Mt Smart Stadium, but understands more of the club’s fans would be able to see them at Eden Park.

But the team’s star player and coach both said on Wednesday that they want it to be at their spiritual home.

“100%,” Johnson said.

“I get sometimes business gets in the way, tickets sold, money made and all of that, but from a players’ perspective, we didn’t work that hard for a home playoff game to be played at Eden Park.

“There’s no place like this place. I’ve said it a million times over.”

Webster also gave his backing for Mt Smart Stadium but could understand an argument why it should be played at Eden Park, as it holds 45,000 spectators, compared to 25,000 at their usual home venue.

“Mt Smart, it’s a great place, it’s our home,” Webster said.

“I’m not a politics guy, I’ll play wherever they tell us to play. I’ve got a preference. Mt Smart is unbelievable, we love the place, the players love it, the fans love it.

“If we went to Eden Park, the only good thing I’d say about that is more New Zealand fans would get to watch us live. There’s always a positive.”

Johnson will be playing his 250th NRL game when the Warriors take on the Dragons at Mt Smart Stadium.

The 32-year-old is arguably having his best season and has been talked up as the favourite to the Dally M this year. If successful, he’d become the third New Zealander to win the award, following Gary Freeman and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

FOX SPORTS/SKY SPORT Warriors coach Andrew Webster claimed it was a 'stitch-up' after captain Tohu Harris likened him to Ted Lasso.

Johnson isn’t shying away from the fact that he’s in contention for the Dally M and neither is he ignoring the talk.

Instead, he’s embracing it as part of his work with mental skills coach Dan Haesler, who he feels has had a key role in turning his game around.

“I could give a real cliché answer and say no,” he said when asked if Dally M talk is playing on his mind.

“It’s all background here and my focus is here. But it does, 100%.

“I do a lot of work with a guy called Dan Haesler around my mental approach and blocking out or absorbing what energy is going to be beneficial to me playing well.

“This year in particular, I’ve had to knuckle down on that more than ever. It (Dally M) is a distraction, but it’s a distraction that I’m open to and then being able to put it aside and focus on what’s important heading into games.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Shaun Johnson lines up against NBA basketball player Steven Adams after the Warriors’ match against Manly.

“It’s something that doesn’t just happen, you’ve got to put work into it and I certainly do that.

“I hear all the noise, I hear the conversations, I get tagged on things and have family members that want to talk about it all the time.

“It’s always there. So for me to be able to absorb the information that’s going to help me play well and then narrow my focus is something I’m always working at.”

Johnson revealed his association with Haesler goes back to 2019, when he left the Warriors to join the Sharks.

“Obviously, there have been some highs and lows, physically and mentally,” he said.

“Last year in particular, I probably fell away from it and it was my most challenging year. It was always going to be a conscious decision for me to put time into that space coming back home.

“I hoped after all the work we’d done in the preseason we’d be in the position we are in now, but without that guidance and putting time into it, I don’t think I’d be as dialled in as I am and I’m certainly grateful for the work I’ve been doing with him.”