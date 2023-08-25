Warriors' Wayde Egan relieved at avoiding rugby league's gravelly voice syndrome

Wayde Egan has been through the wars this year but says he’s in good shape for what’s left of the season.

NRL: Warriors v Dragons Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. When: Friday, August 25, 8pm. Coverage: Live Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 7.40pm.

Wayde Egan feared he’d end up with one of those gravelly rugby league voices after taking a blow to the neck in the game against the Tigers a couple of weeks ago.

Thankfully, the hooker will be barking out instructions just the same way when the Warriors take on the Dragons at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday night as he escaped any serious injury.

But Egan did need to go to hospital during the game in Hamilton, following Stefano Utoikamanu putting his forearm into his neck during a tackle.

Avoiding ending up with a husky voice like Darren Lockyer, Simon Mannering, Geoff Toovey or Kevin Proctor is something Egan’s relieved about.

“I was a wee bit [concerned],” Egan said.

Bruce Lim/photosport After receiving treatment on the field, Wayde Egan went to hospital during the game against Wests Tigers in Hamlion.

“In hospital I had a gravelly voice and it wouldn’t be great for life after footy, so I was a bit worried, but it all came good over the next couple of days and it’s good that I’ve got a decent voice.”

Egan has been through the wars this season. As well as the blow to the throat, he has also suffered a couple of concussions and in last week’s game against the Sea Eagles he needed to leave the field early because of a hamstring issue.

Despite all this, he says he’s feeling OK and ready for battle over the remainder of the season.

“I’m getting through the games,” he said.

“It’s a long season and the best teams come good at the back end of the year, so you’ve got to do whatever you can to get your body right.

“I guess the boys are starting to pick up a few niggles, but that’s when you stay on top of your recovery and things like that.”

The game against the Dragons is the Warriors’ penultimate one for the regular season and it’s important that the Warriors not only win, to make absolutely certain of a place in the top four, but also play well with finals footy approaching.

The recent wins over the Titans and Tigers were ugly victories and so too was the defence in the first half against the Sea Eagles. But from the second half of that last game, it appeared as if the Warriors had turned a corner.

"It’s hard to win in the NRL, every team is a good team,” Egan said.

“It’s the toughest competition in the world in rugby league, so to win a game is pretty good.

“We’ve won a few this year which is really nice and we showed in patches what we can do when we get our game on and it’s probably a good thing we’re not playing our best footy yet.

“We don’t need to do that right at this moment. We probably need that heading into the finals and hopefully the second half against the Sea Eagles was a step in the right direction.”

The sold-out sign at Mt Smart Stadium will be up again on Friday night, something that’s been the case for most of this season and Egan says it’s been fantastic to play in that cauldron-like atmosphere.

“It’s awesome, it’s been unbelievable,” he said.

“I’ve never felt anything like this. You walk out of the tunnel each game day and see the whole stadium packed. It lifts you up that extra bit and it’s awesome having the fans behind us.

“Hopefully we can do them proud at the back end of the year, because they’ve supported the boys well.

“I’ve seen some videos of the old stuff and the crowds weren’t great, which is probably what we deserved at the time.

“The boys weren’t going that well. So to turn it around and get a good following in New Zealand has been awesome. It shows what our success can do for rugby league in our country.”

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Luke Metcalf, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Josh Curran, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jackson Ford, Bayley Sironen, Freddy Lussick. Reserves: Tom Ale, Taine Tuaupiki, Edward Kosi, Te Maire Martin, Kalani Going.

Dragons: Tyrell Sloane, Mathew Feagai, Moses Suli, Zac Lomax, Mikaele Ravalawa, Talatau Amone, Ben Hunt (c); Francis Molo Jacob Liddle, Blake Lawrie, Billy Burns, Dan Russell, Michael Molo. Interchange: Connor Muhleisen, Ryan Couchman, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Zane Musgrove. Reserves: Toby Couchman, Jayden Sullivan, Max Feagal, Sione Finau, Jaiyden Hunt.